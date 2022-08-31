Galway LGFA Club Championship Round Two weekend begins tomorrow night

Round two of the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships begin tomorrow night with the meeting of Claregalway and Maigh Cuilinn in the Senior A championship at Knockdoemore is 7.30pm. The remaining A and B games are on Saturday evening with Corofin welcoming All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Caltra Cuans entertaining Naomh Anna Leitir Mor while on Sunday, Dunmore McHales travel to Tuam/Cortoon.

In the Intermediate Championship, St James are at home to Annaghdown, Glenamaddy/Williamstown host St Brendans and Bearna travel to Clonbur on Saturday evening while on Sunday, Claregalway B are at home to St James.

In Junior A, Menlough/Skehana host St Mary’s. St Furseys take on Salthill/Knocknacarra, Grainne Mhaols face Oughterard and Caherlistrane host St Gabriels.

There are also games in Junior B, C, D and E over the weekend.

The Story so far (and Full Fixtures) in all competitions…

