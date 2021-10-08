Senior A

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Corofin Saturday 9th Oct 2pm in Clonberne – Referee Austin O’Connell

Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans Sat. 9th Oct 5pm in Knockdoemore – Referee Maura Conneally

Senior B

Glenamadddy/Williamstown vs Dunmore McHales Sat. 9th 4pm in Glenamaddy – Referee PJ Rabbitte

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs MaighCuilinn Sat. 9th 5pm in Leitir Moir – Referee Colm Conway

Intermediate:

Group 1

Tuam/Cortoon vs Bearna Sat. 9th 5pm in Tuam Stars – Referee Shane Curley

Clonbur vs St. James Sat. 9th 5pm in Clonbur – Referee Tom Ryder

Group 2

Annaghdown vs Naomh Mhuire Sat. 9th at 6pm in Annaghdown – Referee Frank Kinneen

Menlough/Skehana vs Claregalway Sun 10th 12 pm in Menlough – Referee John Devlin

Junior A

Group 1

St. Brendans vs Mountbellew/Moylough Sun 10th at 12pm in Ballygar – Referee Martin Flaherty

Caherlistrane vs St. Furseys Sat 9th 5pm in Caherlistrane – Referee John Donovan

Group 2

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Grainne Mhaols Sat. 9th at 5pm The Prairie – Referee Kieran Quinn

St. Marys vs St. Gabriels Sat. 9th 5pm in Killererin – Referee David Breslin

Junior B

Group 1

Micheal Breathnachs vs Kilconly Sat. 9th 5.30pm in Inverin – Referee Liam O’Conghaile

Oughterard vs Glinsk Sat. 9th 5pm in Oughterard – Referee Muiris Mac Gearailt

Group 2

Monivea-Abbey vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne Sun 10th 1pm in Monivea – Referee Pat Hansberry

Milltown vs Killannin Sat. 9th 5pm in Milltown – Referee Tom Browne

Junior C

Group 1

Dunmore McHales vs Corofin Sat. 9th 7pm in Dunmore – Referee John Devlin

Ballinasloe vs Annaghdown Sun 10th 10.30am in Ballinasloe – Referee Shane Curley

Group 2

An Cheathru Rua vs Na Piarsaigh Sat. 9th at 5pm in An Cheathru Rua – Referee Ger Cahill

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs CarnaCaiseal Sun 10th at 12pm in Leitir Moir – Referee Muiris Mac Gearailt

Galway LGFA Championship Fixtures for weekend of 6th& 7Th October

Junior D West

Group 1

Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Oileann Arann Sat. 9th 11am in South Park – Referee Maura Conneally

Grainne Mhaols – Bye

Group 2

An Spideal vs Maigh Cuilinn Sun 10th at 12 pm in Spiddal – Referee Colm Conway

Oughterard – Bye

Junior D North

Group 1

St. Furseys vs Loughrea Friday 8th Oct. in Headford 8pm – Referee Austin O’Connell

Menlough Skehana vs Naomh Mhuire Sun. 10th Oct. 3pm in Menlough – Michael Ryan.

Group 2

Tuam/Cortoon vs Claregalway Sun 10th 5pm in Tuam Stars – Referee Frank Kinneen