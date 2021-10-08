Senior A
Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Corofin Saturday 9th Oct 2pm in Clonberne – Referee Austin O’Connell
Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans Sat. 9th Oct 5pm in Knockdoemore – Referee Maura Conneally
Senior B
Glenamadddy/Williamstown vs Dunmore McHales Sat. 9th 4pm in Glenamaddy – Referee PJ Rabbitte
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs MaighCuilinn Sat. 9th 5pm in Leitir Moir – Referee Colm Conway
Intermediate:
Group 1
Tuam/Cortoon vs Bearna Sat. 9th 5pm in Tuam Stars – Referee Shane Curley
Clonbur vs St. James Sat. 9th 5pm in Clonbur – Referee Tom Ryder
Group 2
Annaghdown vs Naomh Mhuire Sat. 9th at 6pm in Annaghdown – Referee Frank Kinneen
Menlough/Skehana vs Claregalway Sun 10th 12 pm in Menlough – Referee John Devlin
Junior A
Group 1
St. Brendans vs Mountbellew/Moylough Sun 10th at 12pm in Ballygar – Referee Martin Flaherty
Caherlistrane vs St. Furseys Sat 9th 5pm in Caherlistrane – Referee John Donovan
Group 2
Salthill Knocknacarra vs Grainne Mhaols Sat. 9th at 5pm The Prairie – Referee Kieran Quinn
St. Marys vs St. Gabriels Sat. 9th 5pm in Killererin – Referee David Breslin
Junior B
Group 1
Micheal Breathnachs vs Kilconly Sat. 9th 5.30pm in Inverin – Referee Liam O’Conghaile
Oughterard vs Glinsk Sat. 9th 5pm in Oughterard – Referee Muiris Mac Gearailt
Group 2
Monivea-Abbey vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne Sun 10th 1pm in Monivea – Referee Pat Hansberry
Milltown vs Killannin Sat. 9th 5pm in Milltown – Referee Tom Browne
Junior C
Group 1
Dunmore McHales vs Corofin Sat. 9th 7pm in Dunmore – Referee John Devlin
Ballinasloe vs Annaghdown Sun 10th 10.30am in Ballinasloe – Referee Shane Curley
Group 2
An Cheathru Rua vs Na Piarsaigh Sat. 9th at 5pm in An Cheathru Rua – Referee Ger Cahill
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs CarnaCaiseal Sun 10th at 12pm in Leitir Moir – Referee Muiris Mac Gearailt
Galway LGFA Championship Fixtures for weekend of 6th& 7Th October
Junior D West
Group 1
Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Oileann Arann Sat. 9th 11am in South Park – Referee Maura Conneally
Grainne Mhaols – Bye
Group 2
An Spideal vs Maigh Cuilinn Sun 10th at 12 pm in Spiddal – Referee Colm Conway
Oughterard – Bye
Junior D North
Group 1
St. Furseys vs Loughrea Friday 8th Oct. in Headford 8pm – Referee Austin O’Connell
Menlough Skehana vs Naomh Mhuire Sun. 10th Oct. 3pm in Menlough – Michael Ryan.
Group 2
Tuam/Cortoon vs Claregalway Sun 10th 5pm in Tuam Stars – Referee Frank Kinneen