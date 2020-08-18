Galway LGFA Championship Fixtures For The Weekend

Senior
Group 1
Annaghdown vs Glenamaddy/Williamstown – Sat 22nd in Cregg 7pm
Ref John Devlin
Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans – Sat 22nd in Knockdoemore 7pm
Ref PJ Rabbitte
Group 2
Maigh Cuilinn vs Dunmore McHales – Sat 22nd in Maigh Cuilinn 5pm
Ref Frank Kinneen
Corofin vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Sat 22nd in Corofin 7pm
Ref Shane Curley
Intermediate
Group 1
Clonbur vs Barna – Sun 23rd Clonbur at 3pm.
Ref John Devlin
St. Brendans vs Tuam/Cortoon – Sat 22nd Killyan at 6.30pm
Ref TBC
Group 2
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs St. James – Sat. 22nd Lettermore at 7.30pm
Ref Colm Conway
Claregalway vs Menlough/Skehana – Sun 23rd Knockdoemore at 6.30pm
Ref TBC
Junior A
Group 1
Naomh Mhuire vs St Gabriels – Sat. 22nd Oranmore at 7.30pm
Ref John Donovan
St Marys vs Caherlistrane – Sat 22nd Killererin at 6pm
Ref TBC
Group 2
Mountbellew/Moylough vs Grainne Mhaols – Sat 22nd in Mountbellew at 7pm
Ref TBC
Milltown vs Salthill/Knocknacarra – Sat 22nd in Milltown at 7pm
Ref TBC
Junior B
Group 1
Monivea/Abbey vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Friday 21st in Monivea at 7.30pm
Ref David Breslin
Kilconly vs Glinsk – Sat 22nd in Kilconly at 7pm
Ref Kieran Lyons
Group 2
Micheal Breathnach vs Oughterard – Sat 22nd in Ros a Mhíl at 7pm
Ref Alan Carr
St Furseys – bye
Junior C
Group 1
Na Piarsaigh vs An Cheathrú Rua – Sun 23rd in Rosmuc at 3pm
Ref TBC
Dunmore McHales vs Caltra Cuans – Fri 21st in Dunmore 7pm
Ref TBC
Group 2
Ballinasloe vs Naomh Mhuire – Sun 23rd in Ballinasloe 11.30am
Ref. TBC
St James vs Loughrea – Sun 23rd in Renmore 5.30pm
Ref. Becky McPhilbin
Group 3
Annaghdown vs Oileáin Árann – Sun 23rd in Cregg 2pm
Ref TBC
Killannin vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe – TBC