Galway LGFA Championship Fixtures For The Weekend

Group 1

Annaghdown vs Glenamaddy/Williamstown – Sat 22nd in Cregg 7pm

Ref John Devlin

Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans – Sat 22nd in Knockdoemore 7pm

Ref PJ Rabbitte

Group 2

Maigh Cuilinn vs Dunmore McHales – Sat 22nd in Maigh Cuilinn 5pm

Ref Frank Kinneen

Corofin vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Sat 22nd in Corofin 7pm

Ref Shane Curley

Intermediate

Group 1

Clonbur vs Barna – Sun 23rd Clonbur at 3pm.

Ref John Devlin

St. Brendans vs Tuam/Cortoon – Sat 22nd Killyan at 6.30pm

Ref TBC

Group 2

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs St. James – Sat. 22nd Lettermore at 7.30pm

Ref Colm Conway

Claregalway vs Menlough/Skehana – Sun 23rd Knockdoemore at 6.30pm

Ref TBC

Junior A

Group 1

Naomh Mhuire vs St Gabriels – Sat. 22nd Oranmore at 7.30pm

Ref John Donovan

St Marys vs Caherlistrane – Sat 22nd Killererin at 6pm

Ref TBC

Group 2

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Grainne Mhaols – Sat 22nd in Mountbellew at 7pm

Ref TBC

Milltown vs Salthill/Knocknacarra – Sat 22nd in Milltown at 7pm

Ref TBC

Junior B

Group 1

Monivea/Abbey vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Friday 21st in Monivea at 7.30pm

Ref David Breslin

Kilconly vs Glinsk – Sat 22nd in Kilconly at 7pm

Ref Kieran Lyons

Group 2

Micheal Breathnach vs Oughterard – Sat 22nd in Ros a Mhíl at 7pm

Ref Alan Carr

St Furseys – bye

Junior C

Group 1

Na Piarsaigh vs An Cheathrú Rua – Sun 23rd in Rosmuc at 3pm

Ref TBC

Dunmore McHales vs Caltra Cuans – Fri 21st in Dunmore 7pm

Ref TBC

Group 2

Ballinasloe vs Naomh Mhuire – Sun 23rd in Ballinasloe 11.30am

Ref. TBC

St James vs Loughrea – Sun 23rd in Renmore 5.30pm

Ref. Becky McPhilbin

Group 3

Annaghdown vs Oileáin Árann – Sun 23rd in Cregg 2pm

Ref TBC

Killannin vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe – TBC