Galway Legends – Tony Keady

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Tony Keady.

One of the great Galway Hurlers of the Modern Era, Keady played nine seasons with the seniors including their All-Ireland championship successes in 1987 and 1988.

This interview took place a year before Tony sadly passed away in August 2017.