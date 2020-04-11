Galway Legends – Tony ‘Horse’ Regan

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the last couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM looked back on the series concluding today with Tony ‘Horse’ Regan.

Regan is considered a legend in UCG circles having trained and mentored the team to Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling glory in 1977.

The Oran native also led the footballers to four Sigerson Cup titles between 1980 and 1984.