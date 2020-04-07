Galway Legends – Ray Silke

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Ray Silke.

The Corofin man made history in 1998 when he captained his club to become the first Galway team to win the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship.

And then six months later, he was back on the steps of the Hogan Stand to receive the Sam Maguire Cup as Galway ended a 32-year wait for the All-Ireland title.