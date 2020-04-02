Galway Legends – Bosco McDermott

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series starting today with Bosco McDermott.

McDermott was a member of Galway’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland winning football team in 1964, 1965 and 1966.

He played with Dunmore and Williamstown and later served as manager of the Galway team between 1993 and 1996.