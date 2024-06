Galway League U19 Women Bids To Win National Cup Tomorrow

Tomorrow afternoon, The Galway League U19 Women will bid to retain the FAI Interleague Cup when they face Wexford in Jackman Park (kick-off-1pm).

Four members of the squad. Daisy O’Connell, Niamh Donavan, Anna Daly and Abby Kavanagh joined John Mulligan on Saturday Sport along with Manager Kevin O’Neill.