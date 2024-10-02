2 October 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway League Manager Looks Ahead To Start Of Oscar Traynor Cup
The Galway League begins their Oscar Traynor Cup campaign on Sunday when they host The Roscommon and District League at Eamon Deacy Park (Kick off – 2pm).
It will be the first of three games for the team with matches against Mayo and Sligo/Leitrim to follow before Christmas with the top two from the group qualifying for the Quarter Finals.
Manager Brendan O’Connor has assembled a squad of twenty five for Sunday’s game with a great deal of experience throughout.
He spoke to John Mulligan on Wednesday evening ahead of the start of the tournament.
Galway’s Group Games In The Oscar Traynor Cup
6/10/24
Galway League v Roscommon and District League
Eamon Deacy Park – 2pm
10/11/2024
Mayo League v Galway League
Mayo Venue
08/12/2024
Sligo Leitrim DSL v Galway League
Sligo Venue