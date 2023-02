This Sunday, The Galway League hosts the Cork League in the FAI Youth Inter league Cup Final, a repeat of last season’s decider won 1-0 by Cork.

Galway topped their group with wins over Limerick and Cork and beat Donegal 3-2 in the Semi-Final. Cork booked their place in the final with a 3-0 away win over the Mayo League.

Their manager is Tom Reddington from Maree/Oranmore and he spoke to John Mulligan.

Kick off at Eamon Deacy Park on Sunday is at 2pm.