10 January 2024

Galway League in running for Oscar Traynor Cup knockout stages

The Galway league play in the Oscar Traynor Cup this Sunday away to Sligo/Leitrim at 1pm.

Galway is third in the group behind leaders Mayo and their opponents on Sunday, but they can still make the next stage if they win on Sunday and could even go top if leaders Mayo lose to bottom side Roscommon and there is a five goal swing.

That game is also on Sunday in Solar 21 Park in Castlebar at the same time.

 

