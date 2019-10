The Galway league defeated Mayo 3-1 in the first leg of their Oscar Traynor Cup tie in Eamon Deacy Park last night. A first-half Timmy Molloy goal was cancelled out by a Ryan Connolly penalty for Mayo just before half- time, before second-half goals from Enda Curran sealed the win. The eventual winner of the tie over 2 legs will qualify for the quarter finals.

