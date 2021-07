Galway Ladies win TG4 All-Ireland Senior Opener

print

The Galway Ladies Senior Football team opened their TG4 All-Ireland Football Championship campaign with a tough one point win over Kerry in Cusack Park in Ennis on Friday night.

In a game where they trailed for large parts, Gerry Fahy’s side produced a stunning second half with goals from Player of the Match Megan Glynn and Ailish Morrisey giving them a 2-11 to 2-10 win.

Tommy Devane has the match report

After the game, Tommy spoke to goalscorer and player of the match Megan Glynn

Tommy also spoke to Galway manager Gerry Fahy

Scorers – Galway: M Glynn 1-2, A Morrissey 1-0, M Seoighe 0-2 (2f), L Ward 0-2, K Slevin 0-2, O Divilly 0-2 (2f), R Leonard (0-1). Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 2-7 (6f), L Galvin 0-1, E Dineen 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

GALWAY: D Gower; H Noone, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, S Hynes; L Ward, S Divilly; A Davoren, M Glynn, L Coen; M Seoighe, O Divilly, K Slevin. Subs: C Cooney for Hynes (25), S Healy for Noone (34), R Leonard for Seoighe (38), A Morrissey for Coen (43), E Reaney for L Ward (57).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, A Desmond, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; L Galvin, C Evans, N Carmody; D O’Leary, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: A Galvin for M O’Connell (34), H O’Donoghue for Dineen (41), N Ní Chonchúir for Evans (47), J O’Sullivan for Carmody (50), R Dwyer for O’Donoghue (53).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo).

Louise Galvin of Kerry in action against Charlotte Cooney of Galway during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship Group 4 Round 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Our live GAA Coverage is in association with…