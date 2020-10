Galway Manager Tim Rabbit has named his starting team to face Tipperary in the opening game of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 3pm.

The team features ten of the team who played in last year’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin.

Tommy Devane reports…

The Galway Team and Panel to Face Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.