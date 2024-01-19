Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway ladies start NFL campaign away to Cork on Sunday

Share story:
Galway ladies start NFL campaign away to Cork on Sunday

Sunday, January 21st  – Lidl NFL Division 1  Cork v Galway; 2 pm Mallow

The Ladies Football National League starts this weekend and the Galway ladies have a tough assignment to begin their Division 1 campaign away to Cork on Sunday in Mallow. Galway also begin life under new manager Daniel Moynihan and will be without the services of forward Tracey Leonard, who has confirmed her inter-county retirement. Ailbhe Davoren, who plays her club football in Dublin with county champions Kilmacud Crokes, will captain the Tribeswomen from centre half forward.

It’ll be a much-changed Cork with an influx of youth when the Leesiders get their 2024 Lidl National League campaign underway on Sunday. Local media reports indicate that experienced forward Doireann O’Sullivan will not be involved this season, while Doireann’s sister Ciara and Róisín Phelan, two other vastly experienced stars, are taking a break and will miss the League campaign. Goalkeeper Meabh O’Sullivan and defender Eimear Meaney are both travelling, while Laura Fitzgerald and Bríd O’Sullivan have stepped away from the Cork set-up.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, E Gavin; K Geraghty, C Trill, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, L Coen; M Walsh, A Davoren (capt.), S Hynes; C McCarthy, A O’Rourke, A Molloy.

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, L Coppinger, D Kiniry; A McDonagh, M O’Callaghan (capt.), D Kiely; A Healy, S Cronin; E Jack, K Quirke, S O’Leary; L McDonagh, H Looney, E Cleary.

 

 

Share story:

Cillian Tollett included in Irish U16 squad

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s will head to Türkiye next week to take part in a four-team tournament. Paul Osam’s side will take on the hosts T�...

University of Galway open Fitzgibbon campaign with a win

Runners-up for the last two years, the University of Galway got their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign off to a winning start away to SETU Carlow last night. It fi...

St Thomas All-Ireland Final Preview from the Village Inn, Kilcreest

St Thomas’ face O’Loughlin Gaels from Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Hurling Final in Croke Park. As part of Galway Bay FM’...

Two Galway lads included in Irish Schools Soccer squad

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS will open their International account against Australia at Home Farm FC, Whitehall on Saturday next, January 20th (2 pm). ...