Galway ladies start National League campaign at home to Waterford

The Galway senior ladies football team begin their 2020 season on Sunday when they take on Waterford at 2pm in Corofin in their opening game in Division 1 of the National Football League. Manager Timmy Rabbit is in the second year of his tenure, having led Galway to both the National League final and All Ireland final in 2019. Galway lost last year’s league final to Cork and All-Ireland final to Dublin and they remain the two most likely obstacles in the way of winning a first league title. New Galway Captain Louise Ward (pictured above against Waterford in last year’s All Ireland Quarter Final) has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of Sunday’s opening game about the new players on board this year and the honour of being given the captaincy…

Galway’s Lidl National Football League Div 1 fixtures:

Jan 26th Galway v Waterford

Feb 2nd Westmeath v Galway

Feb 9th Donegal v Galway

Feb 23rd Dublin v Galway

Mar 8th Galway v Tipperary

Mar 22nd Galway v Cork

Mar 29th Galway v Mayo