Galway ladies start league with victory over Cork

The Galway senior ladies footballers made a sensational start to their 2019 National League campaign when they beat Cork 1-8 to 0-5 in Mallow this afternoon. In what was new Galway manager Timmy Rabbit’s first game in charge, Galway hit the front before half time with a goal by Roisin Leonard that helped the visitors into a 1-4 to 0-2 half time lead.

Galway’s brilliant defensive performance continued in the second half as they restricted Cork to just 3 points, and some excellent scores by the inspirational Louise Ward, captain Tracey Leonard and Mairead Seoighe sealed an impressive win.

GALWAY TEAM:

1. Dearbhla Gower Corofin

23. Mairead Coyne Grainne Mhaols

3. Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Mor

4. Fabienne Cooney Claregalway

5. Shauna Molloy St Furseys

9. Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne (0-1)



6.Charlotte Cooney Claregalway

12.Megan Glynn Claregalway

10. Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne

13 Mairead Seoighe An Fhairche/Clonbur (0-2)



11. Tracey Leonard Corofin capt (0-4)



15. Leanne Coen Corofin

17. Riona Ni Flahartha Naomh Anna Leitir Mor (0-1)



14. Roisin Leonard Corofin (1-0)



25. Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales

Subs used: Lucy Hannon for Megan Glynn; Aoife Thompson for Sarah Conneally; Barbara Hannon for Roisin Leonard; Linda Booth for Mairead Coyne; Niamh Daly for Mairead Seoighe

GALWAY PANEL:

16. Roisin Ni Chonghaile Maigh Culinn

2. Eimile Gavin Claregalway

7. Bronagh Murphy St Marys, Killererin

18. Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales

19. Amy Coen Corofin

20. Niamh Daly St Gabriels

21. Linda Booth St Brendans

22. Ciara McCarthy Annaghdown

8. Aine McDonagh Maigh Culinn

24. Maeve De Burca St Michaels

26. Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne

27. Aoife Thompson Mountbellew Moylough