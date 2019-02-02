Galway ladies start league with victory over Cork
Written by Sport GBFM on 2 February 2019
The Galway senior ladies footballers made a sensational start to their 2019 National League campaign when they beat Cork 1-8 to 0-5 in Mallow this afternoon. In what was new Galway manager Timmy Rabbit’s first game in charge, Galway hit the front before half time with a goal by Roisin Leonard that helped the visitors into a 1-4 to 0-2 half time lead.
Galway’s brilliant defensive performance continued in the second half as they restricted Cork to just 3 points, and some excellent scores by the inspirational Louise Ward, captain Tracey Leonard and Mairead Seoighe sealed an impressive win.
GALWAY TEAM:
1. Dearbhla Gower Corofin
23. Mairead Coyne Grainne Mhaols
3. Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Mor
4. Fabienne Cooney Claregalway
5. Shauna Molloy St Furseys
9. Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne (0-1)
6.Charlotte Cooney Claregalway
12.Megan Glynn Claregalway
10. Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne
13 Mairead Seoighe An Fhairche/Clonbur (0-2)
11. Tracey Leonard Corofin capt (0-4)
15. Leanne Coen Corofin
17. Riona Ni Flahartha Naomh Anna Leitir Mor (0-1)
14. Roisin Leonard Corofin (1-0)
25. Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales
Subs used: Lucy Hannon for Megan Glynn; Aoife Thompson for Sarah Conneally; Barbara Hannon for Roisin Leonard; Linda Booth for Mairead Coyne; Niamh Daly for Mairead Seoighe
GALWAY PANEL:
16. Roisin Ni Chonghaile Maigh Culinn
2. Eimile Gavin Claregalway
7. Bronagh Murphy St Marys, Killererin
18. Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales
19. Amy Coen Corofin
20. Niamh Daly St Gabriels
21. Linda Booth St Brendans
22. Ciara McCarthy Annaghdown
8. Aine McDonagh Maigh Culinn
24. Maeve De Burca St Michaels
26. Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne
27. Aoife Thompson Mountbellew Moylough