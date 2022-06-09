Galway Ladies Senior Footballers start All-Ireland journey on Saturday

Saturday is a big day for Galway in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship as they begin their championship campaign.

They will look to get their All-Ireland Senior Group off to a winning start when they take on Kerry in Birr knowing a win will put them in a strong position regarding qualification for the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Galway are in a three team group with Kerry and Westmeath with the top two teams qualifying and got there following their 1-12 to 1-8 win over Mayo in the Connacht Final.

Tommy Devane has been speaking to joint managers Mághnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne ahead of Saturday’s game.