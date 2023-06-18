Galway Ladies Senior Footballers Off To A Winning Start In The Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Ladies Senior Footballers produced one of their best performances of the year so far in beating Cork by six points in their opening game of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championships on Saturday evening in Pearse Stadium.

Two goals from Ailbhe Davoren and one from Kate Slevin in the final minute secured the win and set’s Galway up for a place in the knock out stages with their next game in two weeks against Tipperary.

Here is the commentary from Darren Kelly and Emer Flaherty.

Presented by John Mulligan

Darren has the Full Time Report

After the game, Darren spoke to player of the match Nicola Ward

Darren also spoke to the Galway management team of Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach

Finally, Darren spoke to Cork Manager Shane Ronayne