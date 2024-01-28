Galway Ladies Senior Footballers beaten by a point in Lidl Ladies National Football League – Report and Reaction

Galway’s Ladies Senior Footballers had a goal disallowed as they were beaten by a single point by Mayo on Saturday Afternoon.

Mayo’s 2-5 to 0-10 win condemned Galway to their second defeat in a row in the League.

Darren Kelly with the story of the game.

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers – Mayo: L Cafferky 2-1, M Cannon 0-2 (2f), S Walsh 0-1, F McLaughlin 0-1.

Galway: A O’Rourke 0-4 (3f), R Leonard 0-3 (3f), C McCarthy 0-1, L Booth 0-1, A Davoren 0-1.

MAYO: L Reid; L Wallace, N O’Malley, S Lally; K Sullivan, D Caldwell, J Mortimer; A Geraghty, H Reape; F McLaughlin, S Walsh, M Cannon; T Needham, F McHale, L Cafferky. Subs: A Gough for Wallace (ht), E Reape for Sullivan (ht), E Needham for McHale (46), A Fitzpatrick for Reape (51), N Mooney for T Needham (59).

GALWAY: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, C Trill, A Ni Cheallaigh; M Glynn, L Coen; M Walsh, A Davoren, S Hynes; C McCarthy, A O’Rourke, A Molloy. Subs: R Leonard for McCarthy (ht), E Reaney for Gavin (42), L Booth for Walsh (42), E O’Riordan for Molloy (47), C Cleary for Hynes (51), A Hynes for Geraghty (59).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois)

RESULTS

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 2

Mayo 2-5 Galway 0-10

Armagh 1-8 Cork 1-6

Meath 2-5 Dublin 0-7

Kerry 2-11 Waterford 2-5

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 Round 2

Kildare 1-8 Donegal 1-4

Tyrone 1-7 Tipperary 0-9

Westmeath 4-10 Monaghan 2-13

Cavan 0-9 Laois 0-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 Round 2

Clare 4-11 Sligo 2-6

Wexford 1-5 Down 0-5

Roscommon 1-14 Louth 0-6

Offaly 5-4 Antrim 2-8

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Round 3

Leitrim 8-9 Derry 0-8

Fermanagh 2-15 Wicklow 2-7

Limerick 1-9 Kilkenny 0-1

Carlow 1-8 Longford 1-8