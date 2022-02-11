Galway Ladies Senior Football team named to face Donegal

The Galway Ladies Football team has been named to face Donegal tomorrow evening in their opening game of the Lidl National Football League.
Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne are taking charge of the Galway team for this game and will not have the Kilkerrin/Clonberne players who were involved in the All-Ireland Club Final a couple of weeks ago.
The Galway Team is…
|Alanah Griffin
|Claregalway
|Shauna Molloy
|St. Fursey’s
|Eimile Gavin
|Claregalway
|Aoife Ní Cheallaigh
|Caltra Cuans
|Kate Geraghty
|Tuam/Cortoon
|Charlotte Cooney
|Claregalway
|Fabienne Cooney
|Claregalway
|Ailbhe Davoren
|Maigh Cuillinn
|Sarah Ní Loingsigh
|Naomh Anna Leitir Móir
|Leanne Coen
|Corofin
|Mairéad Seoighe
|An Fhairche
|Lara Finnegan
|Tuam/Cortoon
|Aoife O’Rourke
|Tuam/Cortoon
|Andrea Trill
|Claregalway
|Linda Booth
|St. Brendan’s
|Karen Connolly
|Corofin
|Jemma Burke
|Annaghdown
|Chellene Trill
|Claregalway
|Shauna Brennan
|Claregalway
|Darina Keane
|Monivey/Abbeyknockmoy
|Kate Slevin
|Claregalway
|Aobh Ní Dhubhghaill
|Mícheál Breathnach
|Emma Reaney
|Caltra Cuans
|Ellen Power
|Maigh Cuillinn
|Laura Scanlon
|Claregalway