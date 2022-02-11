Galway Ladies Senior Football team named to face Donegal

Photo (c) Galway LGFA

The Galway Ladies Football team has been named to face Donegal tomorrow evening in their opening game of the Lidl National Football League.

Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne are taking charge of the Galway team for this game and will not have the Kilkerrin/Clonberne players who were involved in the All-Ireland Club Final a couple of weeks ago.

The Galway Team is…

Alanah GriffinClaregalway
Shauna MolloySt. Fursey’s
Eimile GavinClaregalway
Aoife Ní CheallaighCaltra Cuans
Kate GeraghtyTuam/Cortoon
Charlotte CooneyClaregalway
Fabienne CooneyClaregalway
Ailbhe DavorenMaigh Cuillinn
Sarah Ní LoingsighNaomh Anna Leitir Móir
Leanne CoenCorofin
Mairéad SeoigheAn Fhairche
Lara FinneganTuam/Cortoon
Aoife O’RourkeTuam/Cortoon
Andrea TrillClaregalway
Linda BoothSt. Brendan’s
Karen ConnollyCorofin
Jemma BurkeAnnaghdown
Chellene TrillClaregalway
Shauna BrennanClaregalway
Darina KeaneMonivey/Abbeyknockmoy
Kate SlevinClaregalway
Aobh Ní DhubhghaillMícheál Breathnach
Emma ReaneyCaltra Cuans
Ellen PowerMaigh Cuillinn
Laura ScanlonClaregalway

