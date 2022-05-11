Galway Ladies Senior Football Panel named for All-Ireland Championship

The Galway Senior Ladies Football management team have named a panel of 36 for this year’s All-Ireland championship. Galway face Mayo in Tuam Stadium with the added bonus of being seeded for the All-Ireland Championship group stages if they win the provincial title. The team is captained by Naomh Anna Leitir Mor’s Sarah Lynch with Corofin’s Leanne Coen named as vice captain.

The Connacht winners will be in a group with the Munster Runners Up and Leinster Finalists but if they lose on Sunday, they will face the Leinster winners as well as the Ulster and Munster Semi-Finalists in a group of four. Sunday’s Connacht Final throws in at 4pm and will be preceded by the Connacht Intermediate Final between Leitrim and Roscommon at 2pm.

The Galway Panel (And Their Clubs) Are:

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor: Sarah Lynch (Captain).

Corofin: Leanne Coen (Vice Captain), Karen Connolly, Tracey Leonard, Roisin Leonard.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: Lisa Murphy, Siobhan Divilly, Ailish Morrissey, Chloe Miskill, Eva Noone, Louise Ward, Lynsey Noone, Nicola Ward, Hannah Noone, Olivia Divilly.

St Furseys: Shauna Molloy, Aoife Molloy.

Claregalway: Alanah Griffin, Chellene Trill, Aimile Gavin, Andrea Trill, Charlotte Cooney, Fabienne Cooney, Kate Slevin.

Maigh Cuilinn: Ailbhe Davoren, Ellen Power.

Tuam/Cortoon: Kate Geraghty, Lara Finnegan, Aoife O’Rourke.

Micheal Breathnach: Aobh Ni Dhubhghaill.

Caltra Cuans: Aoife Ni Cheallaigh.

Monivea/Abbey: Darina Keane.

Annaghdown: Jemma Burke.

St Brendans: Linda Booth.

Clonbur: Mairead Seoighe.

Dunmore McHales: Sophie Healy.

Supermac’s as proud sponsors of Galway LGFA, have launched a new fundraising initiative ‘Fuel the Team’. Supermac’s will donate 20c from the purchase of every tea/coffee from their Galway city and county outlets during the month of May to the Galway Ladies Football training fund.

