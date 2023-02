One of the games of the weekend took place at Pearse Stadium in Salthill where Galway had to withstand a late Cork rally to secure a 1-15 to 4-4 win.

Louise Ward scored the goal for the hosts while Róisín Leonard added 0-7.

Here is the Commentary as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Tommy Devane and Mairead Seoighe.

The Match Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway joint managers Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Ailbhe Davoren