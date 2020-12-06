Galway Ladies Manager Slams LGFA After All-Ireland Semi-Final Debacle

print

Galway Senior Ladies Football manager Timmy Rabbit has reacted angrily to his side’s treatment by officials in advance of this afternoon’s All Ireland semi final against Cork. Galway were notified at 11am while travelling to Dublin that Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to frost and the match was moved to Croke Park with an earlier start time of 1pm. Timmy spoke to Gerry Murphy on Over the Line….

Gerry also got the views of Galway Bay FM analyst and former Galway player Emer Flaherty…

Statement from the LGFA

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association wishes to clarify matters arising from today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Galway.

A morning pitch inspection deemed the original venue, Parnell Park, unplayable, due to severe frost.

The decision to move the game from Parnell Park, therefore, was made in the interests of player safety.

A request to accommodate the fixture at Croke Park was made to the GAA at 10:20am, and the LGFA was informed at 11am that the game could be played there.

The Galway team, in Kinnegad at the time, received first notification at 10:53am that there was an issue with Parnell Park.

We were acutely aware that Galway were travelling at the time, and they were informed that the LGFA had contacted Croke Park in relation to a potential venue and time change.

Galway were informed, once confirmation was forthcoming from Croke Park, at 11am, that they should proceed to the venue, for a 1pm throw-in.

The 1pm throw-in time was scheduled due to the fact that a result on the day was required, with extra-time and 30m kicks a possibility.

Cork, who were based in Dublin overnight, were also contacted at this stage and made aware of the new arrangements.

While recognising that a change of venue and time was not ideal, the alternative was to postpone the game. The health and safety of our players was to the forefront in the LGFA’s decision to proceed at Croke Park.

We wish to thank the GAA most sincerely for making Croke Park available to the LGFA at short notice.

The game got underway at 1:10pm, to afford both teams an extra ten minutes to prepare.

The LGFA regrets that the game was not available to viewers, despite concerted efforts to secure live coverage.

We congratulate Cork on qualifying for the Final against Dublin at Croke Park on December 20, and offer our commiserations to Galway on the day.