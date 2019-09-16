Galway ladies manager says his team will be back

Despite losing yesterday’s All Ireland senior ladies football final to Dublin in Croke Park on a 2-3 to 0-4 scoreline, Galway manager Tim Rabbit was full of praise for his side’s efforts in terrible weather conditions. Galway dominated possession in the early stages but could not find the scores that would have put pressure on Dublin. Despite the disappointment of suffering defeat in the final, Rabbit insists his team will be back…

