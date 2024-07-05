Galway Ladies looking to take down the Dubs

Share story:

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Quarter-Finals

Dublin v Galway; Parnell Park, Saturday 7.30pm – Live on Galway Bay FM and TG4

Champions Dublin continue their quest for back-to-back All-Ireland Senior titles with a home outing against Galway at Parnell Park on Saturday evening (7.30pm). Having beaten Mayo in the Connacht final, Galway recovered from an opening round group stage defeat to Cork to see off Laois and book a spot in the knockout stages. Galway fell at the quarter-final stage last year against Connacht rivals Mayo and they’ll need a huge performance to dethrone the Brendan Martin Cup holders Dublin. With captain Carla Rowe in superb form, the Dubs built on their Leinster title win by cruising through the group stages with victories over Mayo and Kildare. But Galway do have Olivia Divilly in sparkling form and with a haul of 3-11 to date, she’s tied at the top of the top scorers’ rankings in the Senior championship alongside Rowe, who has collected 4-8. Galway have made four changes from the team that accounted for Laois, with goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower coming in for Leah O’Halloran, while Aoife Ni Cheallaigh, Charlotte Cooney and Roisin Leonard are all recalled, as Caoimhe Cleary, Éahba O’Riordan and Ailish Morrissey drop to the bench. Dublin’s starting line-up shows just the one change, with Ellen Gribben replacing Orlagh Nolan following the Kildare win. When the sides met in the National League last February at the same venue, Dublin scored five of the last six points to come from behind and snatch a 0-16 to 1-12 victory.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; A Ni Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.

Dublin: A Shiels; N Donlon, L Caffrey, N Crowley; S Goldrick, M Byrne, L Magee; J Dunne, O Carey; C O’Connor, C Rowe (capt.), E Gribben; H Tyrrell, N Hetherton, N Owens.