The Galway Ladies Senior Footballers will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Westmeath in Pearse Stadium on Sunday next. (Throw in – 2pm).

Last weekend saw Gary Fahy’s side lose out by a single point to Mayo in Castlebar. However, there were several positives to be taken from that game and the hope is that they will build on last weekend’s performance.

Galway Selector Kieran Collins has been speaking to Tommy Devane