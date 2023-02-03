Galway Ladies Footballers looking to make it three from three in Lidl National Football League

Galway and Meath meet in Monday’s eagerly anticipated clash in Division 1 of the Lidl National League. (Throw in – 1.15pm).

With two wins from two, and fresh from an impressive victory over Dublin in Tuam last Sunday, Galway’s joint-managers Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne have handed starts to Caoimhe Cleary, Aoife O’Rourke and Chloe Miskell.

They replace Nicola Ward, Megan Glynn and Roisin Leonard in the team that started against the Sky Blues.

Opponents Meath got their campaign up and running with a victory over Donegal in Letterkenny, to bounce back from an opening day loss to Dublin.

Royal County boss Davy Nelson has opted for an unchanged starting line-up for the Navan fixture, as Meath meets Galway for the first time since last year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final.

Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach spoke to Darren Kelly