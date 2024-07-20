Galway Bay FM

20 July 2024

Galway Ladies Footballers Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Ladies Footballers are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Final following a thrilling win over Cork in O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday evening.

Goals from Roisin Leonard and Ailbhe Davoren and an incredible defensive performance in the second half saw Daniel Moynihan’s side win by 2-7 to 0-10

Here is the Commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Katelyn got the reaction of the players and management after the game.

She first spoke to Shauna Hynes.

Katelyn then spoke to Lousie Ward.

Finally, Katelyn spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers
Galway: R Leonard 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), A Davoren 1-0, O Divilly 0-2 (2f).
Cork: K Quirke 0-7 (4f), E Cleary, L O’Mahony, A McAuliffe 0-1 each.
 
GALWAY: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, K Geraghty; A Ní Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren; O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; A Morrissey, L Coen, R Leonard.
Subs: E Reaney for Morrissey (44), S Hynes for Ní Cheallaigh (47), M Walsh for Glynn, A Trill for Leonard (both 53).
 
CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, S Cronin, D Kiely; M O’Callaghan, A O’Mahony; E Cleary, L O’Mahony, A McDonagh; A McAuliffe, K Quirke, R Leahy.
Subs: H Looney for R Leahy (24), E Kiely for McAuliffe (37), A Ryan for A O’Mahony (44), L McDonagh for A McDonagh (47), S McGoldrick for Healy (50).
 
Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).

