Galway Ladies Footballers Book Home All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Ladies Senior Footballers have topped their group in the TG4 All-Ireland Championship and booked a home Quarter Final after beating Tipperary by nine points in Templetouhy.

Tracey Leonard, Lynsey Noone, Louise Ward and Kate Slevin got the goals for a Galway side that led by 1-7 to 1-2 at the break, going on to win by 4-10 to 3-4.

Aishling Moloney fisted home goals for the home side at the start and end of the game and Angela McGuigan also found the yet for a Tipperary side who will now face Cork with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Here is another opportunity to listen to the Commentary from Tommy Devane.

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Captain Sarah Ni Loingsigh

Tommy also spoke to the Galway joint managers Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne