Galway Ladies Footballers are relegated from Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Waterford produced a powerful final quarter to emerge two-point victors over Galway at Duggan Park and the 0-11 to 0-9 defeat has sent Galway down to Division 2 of the LIDL National Football League next year.

Here is the commentary from Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time report.

Following the game, Darren Kelly spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers

Waterford: K Murray 0-3, L McGregor 0-3 (2f), KA Hogan 0-2 (2f), C Walsh 0-1, E Murray 0-1, Á O’Neill 0-1.

Galway: R Leonard 0-3 (3f), S Hynes 0-2, E Reaney 0-2, L Coen 0-1, O Divilly 0-1.

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; H Power, A McNulty, K McGrath; A O’Neill, C Carroll, E Power; E Murray, K Murray; A Fitzgerald, M O’Brien, KA Hogan; L O’Shea, C Walsh, L McGregor. Subs: A Murray for Fitzgerald (17), C Murray for O’Shea (24), C McCarthy for O’Brien (30 mins), O’Brien for C Murray (HT), O’Shea for McCarthy (HT), Fitzgerald for O’Shea (38), A Brazil for O’Brien (56), C Murray for McGregor (60), McCarthy for Fitzgerald (60).

GALWAY: D Gower; M Jordan, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren; O Divilly, S Hynes, M Walsh; L Coen, R Leonard, E Reaney. Subs: A Trill for Walsh (27), A Ni Cheallaigh for Gavin (43), L Booth for Reaney (55), C Cleary for Hynes (58), M Banek for Cooney (60).

REFEREE: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).