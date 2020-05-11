The Galway Bay FM sports team have selected their best Galway Ladies Football team of the last 30 years, with much debate about the two most successful periods in that time. Galway won the Junior All Ireland title in 2002 and their only senior All Ireland 2 years later after a brilliant performance in the final against Dublin. Galway were back in the final in 2005 but lost to Cork, who would go on to dominate ladies football for the next decade. Then in 2019, Galway were back in the All Ireland final with an exciting new team under manager Timmy Rabbit and although just coming up short against Dublin, the emergence of such talent has merited a number of players being included on this team. The breakdown of players is 10 from the 2004 team and 5 from the 2019 team, but who is to say that would not be the other way around n a few years time?!

The team selected is as follows:

1. Una Carroll

2. Sinead Burke

3. Ruth Stephens

4. Marie O’Connell

5. Aoibheann Daly

6. Nicola Ward

7. Emer Flaherty

8. Annette Clarke

9. Louise Ward

10. Niamh Duggan

11. Niamh Fahey

12. Lisa Cohill

13. Olivia Divilly

14. Lorna Joyce

15. Tracey Leonard

Subs: Geraldine Conneally, Patricia Gleeson, Gillian Joyce, Edel Concannon, Anne Marie McDonagh, Barbara Hannon, Roisin Leonard.