Galway Ladies Football Semi-Final Details Confirmed

Details of the Galleon Restaurant county senior ladies football semi-finals have been confirmed.

Claregalway host Corofin in Knockdoemore on Saturday (30th September) at 5pm; defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne welcome Maigh Cuilinn on Sunday (1st October) from 11.30am.

Unfortunately, the weather played havoc with getting some games played last weekend which has resulted in postponement of Junior A and Junior C relegation and Junior C semi final

Date Time Venue Refs TBC Senior Semi Final 1 – Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Maigh Cuilinn 01-Oct 11.30am Clonberne Maura Conneally Semi Final 2 – Claregalway vs Corofin 30-Sep 5pm Knockdoemore Frank Kinneen Relegation Tuam Cortoon vs Naomh Mhuire 30-Sep 5pm Tuam Stars Shane Curley Intermediate Semi Final 1 Annaghdown vs St. James 30-Sep 7.00 pm Annaghdown Colm Conway Semi Final 2 N.A. Leitir Moir vs Salthill Knocknacarra 30-Sep 4.30pm Leitir Moir Katie Kilbane Relegation An Fhairche Clonbur vs St. Brendans 30-Sep 2pm Clonbur John Donovan Junior A Semi Final 1 Oughterard vs St. Gabriels 30-Sep 4.30pm Oughterard Tom Ryder Semi Final 1 Grainne Mhaols vs St. Furseys 30-Sep 4.00pm Bearna Noel Dempsey Relegation Micheal Breathnach vs 30-Sep TBC PP Caherlistrane vs Claregalway 01-Oct TBC Caherlistrane Shane Curley Junior B Semi Final 1 Milltown vs Kilkerrin Clonberne 01-Oct 2.00pm Milltown David Breslin Semi Final 1 Corofin vs Annaghdown 01-Oct 2.00pm Corofin Martin Flaherty Relegation St. Marys vs Monivea Abbey 01-Oct 2.00pm St. Marys John Devlin Junior C Semi Final 1 Mountbellew Moylough vs Salthill Knocknacarra 01-Oct 2pm Mountbellew Richie Hynes Round 3 Carna Caiseal vs An Cheathru Rua 30-Sep 4.30pm Carna TBC Semi Final 1 PP Relegation PP