28 September 2023
Galway Ladies Football Semi-Final Details Confirmed
Details of the Galleon Restaurant county senior ladies football semi-finals have been confirmed.
Claregalway host Corofin in Knockdoemore on Saturday (30th September) at 5pm; defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne welcome Maigh Cuilinn on Sunday (1st October) from 11.30am.
==
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Refs TBC
|Senior
|Semi Final 1 –
|Kilkerrin Clonberne
|vs
|Maigh Cuilinn
|01-Oct
|11.30am
|Clonberne
|Maura Conneally
|Semi Final 2 –
|Claregalway
|vs
|Corofin
|30-Sep
|5pm
|Knockdoemore
|Frank Kinneen
|Relegation
|Tuam Cortoon
|vs
|Naomh Mhuire
|30-Sep
|5pm
|Tuam Stars
|Shane Curley
|Intermediate
|Semi Final 1
|Annaghdown
|vs
|St. James
|30-Sep
|7.00 pm
|Annaghdown
|Colm Conway
|Semi Final 2
|N.A. Leitir Moir
|vs
|Salthill Knocknacarra
|30-Sep
|4.30pm
|Leitir Moir
|Katie Kilbane
|Relegation
|An Fhairche Clonbur
|vs
|St. Brendans
|30-Sep
|2pm
|Clonbur
|John Donovan
|Junior A
|Semi Final 1
|Oughterard
|vs
|St. Gabriels
|30-Sep
|4.30pm
|Oughterard
|Tom Ryder
|Semi Final 1
|Grainne Mhaols
|vs
|St. Furseys
|30-Sep
|4.00pm
|Bearna
|Noel Dempsey
|Relegation
|Micheal Breathnach
|vs
|30-Sep
|TBC
|PP
|Caherlistrane
|vs
|Claregalway
|01-Oct
|TBC
|Caherlistrane
|Shane Curley
|Junior B
|Semi Final 1
|Milltown
|vs
|Kilkerrin Clonberne
|01-Oct
|2.00pm
|Milltown
|David Breslin
|Semi Final 1
|Corofin
|vs
|Annaghdown
|01-Oct
|2.00pm
|Corofin
|Martin Flaherty
|Relegation
|St. Marys
|vs
|Monivea Abbey
|01-Oct
|2.00pm
|St. Marys
|John Devlin
|Junior C
|Semi Final 1
|Mountbellew Moylough
|vs
|Salthill Knocknacarra
|01-Oct
|2pm
|Mountbellew
|Richie Hynes
|Round 3
|Carna Caiseal
|vs
|An Cheathru Rua
|30-Sep
|4.30pm
|Carna
|TBC
|Semi Final 1
|PP
|Relegation
|PP