28 September 2023

Galway Ladies Football Semi-Final Details Confirmed

Details of the Galleon Restaurant county senior ladies football semi-finals have been confirmed.

Claregalway host Corofin in Knockdoemore on Saturday (30th September) at 5pm; defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne welcome Maigh Cuilinn on Sunday (1st October) from 11.30am.

Unfortunately, the weather played havoc with getting some games played last weekend which has resulted in postponement of Junior A and Junior C relegation and Junior C semi final
Date Time  Venue Refs   TBC 
Senior
Semi Final 1 –  Kilkerrin Clonberne  vs Maigh Cuilinn 01-Oct 11.30am Clonberne Maura Conneally
Semi Final 2 – Claregalway  vs Corofin  30-Sep 5pm Knockdoemore Frank Kinneen
Relegation Tuam Cortoon vs Naomh Mhuire 30-Sep 5pm Tuam Stars Shane Curley
Intermediate
Semi Final 1 Annaghdown  vs St. James 30-Sep 7.00 pm  Annaghdown Colm Conway
Semi Final 2 N.A. Leitir Moir vs Salthill Knocknacarra 30-Sep 4.30pm Leitir Moir Katie Kilbane
Relegation An Fhairche Clonbur vs St. Brendans 30-Sep 2pm Clonbur John Donovan
Junior A
Semi Final 1 Oughterard vs St. Gabriels 30-Sep 4.30pm Oughterard Tom Ryder 
Semi Final 1 Grainne Mhaols vs St. Furseys 30-Sep 4.00pm Bearna Noel Dempsey
Relegation Micheal Breathnach vs 30-Sep TBC PP
Caherlistrane  vs  Claregalway 01-Oct TBC Caherlistrane Shane Curley
Junior B
Semi Final 1 Milltown  vs Kilkerrin Clonberne 01-Oct 2.00pm Milltown David Breslin
Semi Final 1 Corofin  vs Annaghdown 01-Oct 2.00pm Corofin Martin Flaherty
Relegation St. Marys vs Monivea Abbey 01-Oct 2.00pm  St. Marys  John Devlin
Junior C
Semi Final 1 Mountbellew Moylough vs Salthill Knocknacarra 01-Oct 2pm Mountbellew Richie Hynes
Round 3 Carna Caiseal vs An Cheathru Rua 30-Sep 4.30pm Carna TBC
Semi Final 1 PP
Relegation PP

