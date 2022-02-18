Galway ladies football team named for Mayo game on Sunday

Galway Ladies Football management have made two changes to their starting team for Sunday’s National League tie with Mayo in Tuam Stadium, with Fabienne Cooney and Linda Booth coming in for Shauna Brennan and Kate Slevin from the side that lost out 0-10 to 0-7 to Donegal last weekend in the opening round. The Kilkerrin Clonberne players remain absent until they return for the next round against Westmeath, while Mayo are unchanged following a big win over Westmeath at the Connacht GAA Air Dome last Saturday evening. Mayo beat Galway in both league and championship last year.

Galway (v Mayo): A Griffin; S Molloy, E Gavin, A Ní Cheallaigh; K Geraghty, C Cooney, F Cooney; A Davoren, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.); L Coen, M Seoighe, L Finnegan; A O’Rourke, A Trill, L Booth.

Mayo (v Galway): A Tarpey; É Ronayne (capt.), S El Massry, S Lally; T O’Connor, F McHale, N Hession; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Mulvihill, L Cafferky, S Howley; R Byrnes, C Whyte, M Reilly.