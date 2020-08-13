Galway Ladies Football Golf Outing Fundraiser

Galway Ladies Football are delighted to announce they will be holding a Golf Outing fundraiser at Tuam Golf Club on Friday 11th and Sat 12 th September. Teams of 4 with some superb prizes to be won.

The event promises to be two days of great golf and an important fundraiser for Galway ladies football and in particular the senior team as they embark on the All Ireland series.

The event is supported by Pat and Una McDonagh of Supermac’s who are proud sponsors of Galway Ladies Football and Galway LGFA would like to thank them for their continued support.

The cost per team is €160 and to support this event by booking a team please contact one of the organising committee

Kevin Dwyer 087-2960766

Gerry Rabbitt 086-258 6357

Betty Hernon 086-1599169 .

You can also book a team by calling Tuam Golf Club at 093 28993.

Galway Ladies Football would also like to thank St Jarlaths Credit Union for their support of this event.