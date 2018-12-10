Galway Ladies Football Convention Report
Written by Sport GBFM on 10 December 2018
The Galway Ladies Football Annual County Convention was held yesterday evening where a well represented club delegation were given a great presentation by DAFTS committee on the fundraising efforts of Tuam Stadium and the progress so far. Galway LGFA support all their efforts and ask clubs to get behind them also and purchase tickets for their upcoming draw. Tuam Stadium will be of great benefit to the ladies clubs and counties going forward and give us great a great advantage in seeking to have the Connacht Final in Galway rather in Castlebar where it has been held over the last number of years.
All the officers reports were read to the delegates and the one common item among them was the need to give more attention to our fundraising efforts and greater involvement and support of the clubs. Officers elected for the coming year as follows:
President: Benny Fahy
Chairperson: Betty Hernon
Vice Chair: TBC
Secretary: Geraldine Heverin
Asst. Sec: TBC
Joint Treasurers: Marian Wilson and Ann Murray
Registrar: Mags Fleming
PRO: John McDermott
Culture and Language Officer: TBC
Delegates to Provincial Council: Mags Fleming, David Gower, Jimmy Gavin.
Delegates to Central Council: TBC
Fixtures Committee was also ratified as follows:
PRO: Padraic Creavan, Martina Coen, James Crowe, Shane Colleran, Donal Quinn, Mags Fleming, Jimmy Gavin, Geraldine Heverin, Neasa Cosgrove.
CODA Committee Ratified as follows:
Elaine Goldrick, Paul Madden, Colette Butler, John Muldoon, Ray Collins.
Tribute and thanks was paid to outgoing officers Paul Gannon, Edel de Paor, and Maura Burke for their great service, dedication and commitment to Galway Ladies football. They were presented with a token of thanks by their fellow officers. Welcome was extended to Betty Hernon on her new position as Chairperson, an historic occasion as she is the first lady to be elected to Galway LGFA Chairperson’s postion,
The draw for the hotel breaks/offers took place and the winners are as follows:
Mikey McGauley, Oughterard, Caltra Cuans LGFA, Eabha Ni Fhlaig An Cheathru Rua, Edel de Paor, Naomh Anna Leitir Moir. Claude C/O Boston Scientific. Gerry Nalty St. Marys. Mary King Grainne Mhaols. Mountbellew Moylough LGFA. Declan Malone St. Gabriels. Annaghdown LGFA. Mountbellew Moylough LGFA. Congratulations to all the Winners.
A sincere thanks to all who sponsored prizes:
Renvyle House Hotel – 1 nt B&B for 2 people
Connemara Lake Hotel – 2nts B&B&D for 2 people
Peacocks Hotel Maam – 1 nt B&B for 2 people
An Pucan – €100 voucher
Velocity Fitness – Christmas Hamper
Galway City Physio – Christmas Hamper
Feed the Pulse – Christmas Hamper
County Galway Credit Unions – Christmas Hamper
Supermacs -Christmas Hamper
Galway LGFA – Christmas Hamper
Thank you to all who sponsored our prizes, you support of Galway Ladies Football is invaluable and greatly appreciated.
Galway LGFA would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and health and happiness in 2019