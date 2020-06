Galway Ladies Drawn With Tipperary And Monaghan In TG4 Senior Championship Group.

The Galway Senior Ladies have been drawn with Tipperary and Monaghan in Group Two of the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships.

Defending All-Ireland champions Dublin have been drawn with Waterford and Donegal in Group Two. In Group One, Cork are joined by Cavan and Kerry and Mayo are in Group Four along with Armagh and Tyrone.

The Groups for the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Ladies Football Championships have also been made and are as follows….

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

Group One

Cork

Cavan

Kerry

Group Two

Galway

Tipperary

Monaghan

Group Three

Dublin

Waterford

Donegal

Group Four

Mayo

Armagh

Tyrone

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Group One

Roscommon

Offaly

Wexford

Group Two

Westmeath

Longford

Louth

Group Three

Meath

Leitrim

Down

Group Four

Sligo

Clare

Kildare

Laois

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship

Group One

Fermangh

Carlow

Wicklow

Group Two

Derry

Limerick

Antrim