Galway Ladies Come Good to Beat Donegal In National Football League

Galway have beaten Donegal in the third round of the Ladies National Football League.

Tim Rabbitte’s charges came from behind in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny to win 3-12 to 4-5 and pick up their second win of the campaign.

Tracey Leonard struck Galway’s first half goal before herself and Sarah Conneally contributed five unanswered points to leave it 1-7 to Donegal’s 3-1 at half-time.

And despite conceding a fourth major to the hosts, Leonard and Conneally were on target again with second half green flags to secure a four point victory for the Tribeswomen.