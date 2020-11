Galway Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Ladies Senior Footballers have an All-Ireland Semi-Final date with Cork to look forward to after another hard fought win in the group stages on Sunday Afternoon.

They faced Monaghan in Pairc Sean McDiarmuida in Carrick on Shannon and won by just a single point. 2-13 to 3-9.

It was a tough, dramatic hour of football as Tommy Devane reports

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Tim Rabbit

Tommy also spoke to Galway captain Louise Ward

Scorers – Galway: O Divilly 0-5 (1f), T Leonard 0-5 (4f), L Ward 1-1, L Noone 1-0, A Davoren 0-1, L Hannon 0-1.

Monaghan: E McCarron 2-7 (2f), T McNally-Scott 1-0, R Courtney 0-1, C Courtney 0-1.

Galway: L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward, A Davoren; M Seoighe, O Divilly, M Glynn; L Noone, T Leonard, L Hannon.

Subs: S Molloy for Seoighe (43),A Trill for Davoren (50), C Miskell for Noone (59).

Monaghan: E Corrigan; A Newell, J Duffy, A McAnespie; L. Garland, A McCarey, N Fahy; R Courtney, E McAnespie; S Coyle, E McCarron, L McEnaney; M Atkinson, L Kerley, C. Courtney.

Subs: T McNally-Scott for McCarey (h-t), C McAnespie for Kerley (34), J Drury for C McAnespie for (35), A Garland for L Garland (50), C Treanor for Coyle (54).

Referee – Mel Kenny (Mayo).

Galway will play Cork on Sunday, 6th December in the All-Ireland Semi-Final following Cork’s comprehensive 7-9 to 2-6 victory over Cavan.