7 July 2024

Galway ladies book place in All-Ireland Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Ladies Footballers booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final with a dramatic one point win over Dublin in Parnell Park on saturday evening.

Their 3-7 to 1-12 win sent shockwaves throughout the GAA Community with the goals coming from Roisin Leonard and Aoife O’Rourke.

Here is the commentary of that incredible win with Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Match Report from Tommy Devane

Katelyn Hayes got the reaction of Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan

Katelyn also spoke to Roisin Leonard

Finally, Katelyn spoke to Aoife Ni Cheallaigh

Scorers for Galway: R Leonard 2-3 (0-3f), O Divilly 0-3 (3f), A O’Rourke 1-0, A Morrissey 0-1.
Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), N Owens 0-2, N Donlon, S Goldrick, J Dunne, A Timothy, S Aherne 0-1 each.
GALWAY: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, K Geraghty; A Ni Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren; O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard. Subs: A Morrissey for Reaney (39), M Walsh for Glynn, A Trill for N Divilly (both 44), S Hynes for Coen (55), A O’Rourke for Leonard (67), M Banek for Cooney (68), Coen for Davoren (72), E Gavin for Geraghty (79).
DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Donlon, L Caffrey, A Kane; S Goldrick, M Byrne, L Magee; J Dunne, O Carey; C O’Connor, N Crowley, E Gribben; H Tyrrell, N Hetherton, N Owens. Subs: A Timothy for Gribben (h-t), G Kos for Carey, S Aherne for Kane (both 51), J Tobin for Magee (61), Magee for Owens (70), C Darby for Donlon (77).
Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

