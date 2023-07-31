Galway Kickboxers in Birmingham for big fights this weekend

Whitney Sheppard from Knocknacarra and clubmate Jia Xin Chai from Ballybane who both fight out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym under Chief Coach Pete Foley, will travel to Birmingham at the weekend for major fights.

Whitney will challenge current ISKA -52kg World Full Contact Kickboxing Champion Mary Corbyn from England for her title and Jia Xin will take on another English lass Alexis Kyme for the vacant Full Contact Kickboxing -55kg European Title.

The fights will take place in the 2000-seater Cannock Leisure Centre just outside Birmingham and viewers at home can watch on Pay Per View Leap Frog Fight TV.

Whitney, who already holds the IKF World Amateur -50kg K-1 Title, accepted the fight just over two months ago and is now hoping to become a two-weight, two different rule style World Champion.

The 36 year old mum of three had to drop 13 kilos or just over two stone (almost 29 pounds) to make weight for the fight.

Jia Xin only got the fight offer just over five weeks ago as Alexis Kymes’ original opponent pulled out and the call went out around Europe for a replacement.

Jia Xin, who originally hails from Malaysia but living and training in Galway for the last few years was fresh off a spectacular Van Damme style spinning back kick to the head knockout win in Strabane and jumped at the chance to fight for the European Title.

Both girls and coach Pete Foley will fly out on Friday for the 24-hour advance weight-ins accompanied by around 25 supporters.