12 April 2024
Galway Junior Soccer League Fixtures
Friday 12th April 2024
GFA Mens Division 1:
St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh Astro, 8:00pm ;
GFA Boys U17 Premier:
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved as agreed on 29/3 ;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Colga Astro, 7:45pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U15 Premier:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;
GFA Girls U15 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 8:15pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:
Corrib Rangers v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Westside, 6:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
Saturday 13th April 2024
Connacht Cup Mens:
Castlebar Celtic v Athenry , at TBC, 7:00pm Q/F;
GFA Mens Division 1:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Craughwell, 11:00am Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Mens Division 2:
Corofin B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 2:00pm Pitch unplayable 23/3;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Colga B v Kinvara Utd , at Colga Astro, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U18 Boys:
Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 12:30pm Semi-Final;
Connacht Shield U18 Boys:
Ballisodare Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, <> Semi Final;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga , at Furbo, 4:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
Kinvara Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Drom, 2:30pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Galway Bohs B v Renmore , at Renmore, 12:00pm Galway Bohs request 2pm Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;
SFAI U16 Girls Cup:
Callan Utd v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm S/F Venue: Kilkenny;
Athenry v Shelbourne LFC , at Athenry Astro, 5:00pm Semi-Final;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 11:30am Semi Final;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield:
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 11:30am Semi Final;
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Salthill Devon v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 11:30am Moved from 11/5 as agreed;
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 11:30am ;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;
Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 4:00pm Moved ko from 11:30 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
Mervue Utd B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Mervue, 11:30am Mervue B – Connacht Shield;
St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Athenry B v Corrib Rangers , at Athenry Astro, 12:00pm Athenry B – Connacht Shield;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Loughrea B v East Galway Utd , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Moved from 16/3 as agreed;
Knocknacarra C v Tuam Celtic B, at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am Corrib Celtic – Connacht Shield;
GFA Boys U14 Division 5:
Kiltullagh v Tuam Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Galway Hibs , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Corofin Utd v St Cuans Utd , at Corofin, 2:00pm Semi Final;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield:
Corrib Celtic v Ballyboro , at Annaghdown, 11:00am SF;
St Bernards v Newtown FC , at Abbeyknockmoy, 1:00pm SF moved from 2pm as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry Astro, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 10:30am Clash with U12PR 13/12;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballinasloe Town , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Moyne Villa v Colga , at Headford, 12:00pm Moved from 10:30 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Kinvara Utd v Galway Hibs , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh v Galway Bohs , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
Renmore v Athenry B, at Renmore, 10:00am ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra B, at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 10:00am ;
Craughwell United v Loughrea , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 3:
Knocknacarra v Colga B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Corrib Celtic B v West Coast Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am Corrib Celtic – GFA Cup;
GFA Boys U12 Division 4:
Corrib Rangers v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Westside, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd B, at Tuam, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
West Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at South Park, 10:00am ;
Athenry C v St Bernards , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Renmore v Salthill Devon , at Renmore, 11:30am ;
Oughterard v Kinvara Utd , at New Village, 1:30pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved from 10am as agreed (2/4);
Loughrea v Corofin Utd C, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
U12 Girls Connacht Shield:
Salthill Devon v Fahy Rovers , at Drom, 2:00pm S/F Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Loughrea v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 9:45am Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Maree/Oranmore C v Mervue Utd B, at Maree Astro, <> ;
Galway Hibs A v Oughterard B, at Bohermore, <> ;
BU11 Boys Lynx League:
Kiltullagh B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kiltullagh Astro, <> ;
Craughwell United B v Colga B, at Craughwell, <> ;
Sunday 14th April 2024
GFA Ladies Championship Cup:
Loughrea Rams v Kiltullagh , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
Dunmore Town v Colga , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Cup Mens:
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm Q/F;
Moore United v Colga , at Moore Utd, 2:00pm Q/F;
Ballyheane v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballyheane, 2:00pm Q/F;
Connacht Shield Mens:
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 2:00pm QF;
Cloonfad Utd v Dynamo Blues , at Cloonfad Utd, 2:00pm QF;
GFA Mens Championship:
Mervue Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Mervue, 11:00am Blanket call off ;
Corofin Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Corofin, 11:00am Moved from 12/11 as agreed ;
Knocknacarra v West Utd , at Cappagh Astro, 12:00pm ;
GFA Mens Division 1:
Cois Fharraige v Galway Bohs , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm No email update from GFA;
GFA Mens Reserve:
East Galway Utd v Renmore , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;
Cois Fharraige v West Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 4:00pm ;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
Oughterard v Salthill Devon , at New Village, 4:00pm Blanket call off ;
Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Mopved from 2pm as agreed;
Connacht Cup U18 Boys:
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 2:00pm S/F;
GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:
MacDara v Renmore , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am SEMI FINAL;
Tuam Celtic v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 2:00pm SEMI FINAL;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Astro, 3:00pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
St Bernards v Knocknacarra B, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm Postponed- pitch unplayable 7th Jan;
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 2:00pm Corofin request 3pm Sudnay for home kick-off time. 08/09;
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Oughterard , at New Village, 2:00pm venue reversed as 1st game was in Oct 23 ;
FAI Women’s U17 Cup:
Ballyglass v Athenry , at TBC, <> ;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 11:00am S/F;
Corrib Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Annaghdown, 5:00pm S/F Moved from 11am ko as agreed;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys – Shield:
Snugboro United v Colemanstown Utd , at Milebush, 4:00pm Semi Final;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Astro, 10:00am Moved from 12/11 as clash with Ext Competition;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Ballinasloe Town , at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Moved from 11am due to referee availability;
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
Oughterard B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at New Village, 12:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
St Patricks v St Bernards , at Headford Astro, 4:30pm Moved from 11am as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Tuam Celtic B, at Tuam, 11:00am Moved from 28/4 as agreed;
Kilshanvey Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kilconly, 11:00am Kilshanvey – Connacht Shield;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Dunmore Town v Carrick Utd , at Dunmore, 2:00pm S/F;
U16 Girls Connacht Shield:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Ballyvarry B Bom , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;
U16 Girls GFA Championship Cup:
Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 1:00pm ;
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Oranmore, 12:00pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Loughrea v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Loughrea, 4:30pm ;
GFA Boys U15 Division 3:
Corofin Utd B v Renmore , at Renmore, 11:00am Moved from 6/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Letterfrack, 1:30pm Refixed to 14/4 as agreed;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup:
Westport United v Maree/Oranmore , at Westport United, <> S/F;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 12:00pm S/F;
U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup:
Knocknacarra B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 11:00am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Clash with CC {Knocknacarra);
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Athenry v East Galway Utd , at Athenry Astro, 12:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kinvara, 1:00pm Default KO time 1pm Sundays;
GFA Girls U14 Division 1:
St Bernards v West Coast Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Kilconly, 1:00pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:
West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 11:30am ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 2:
Corrib Rangers v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Westside, 12:00pm Blanket call off ;
GFA Boys U13 Division 3:
Ballinasloe Town B v Salthill Devon C, at Ballinasloe, 11:00am Moved from 4/5 as agreed;
GFA Girls U13 Division 3 – Repaired:
Knocknacarra C v Athenry B, at Athenry Astro, 10:30am Moved from 24/4 as agreed;
SFAI U12 Girls Cup:
Ballyoulster Utd v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> S/F;
SFAI U12 Girls Trophy:
Colga v Mount Merrion , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm S/F;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Balrath GBFC , at Athenry Astro, 2:00pm S/F;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Coolaney Utd v Knocknacarra , at Coolaney, <> S/F;
Ballymote Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Ballymote, <> S/F;
U12 Girls GFA Champ/Div1 Cup:
Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Furbo, 10:00am Venue reversed from postponed game 20/1;
Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 11:30am Moved from 10am as agreed;
U12 Girls GFA Div2/3 Cup:
Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Athenry, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh v Renmore , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;
West Coast Utd v West Utd , at Letterfrack, 3:00pm Moved from 10am to allign referee;
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Athenry v Renmore , at Athenry, 11:30am Moved from 26/5 as agreed;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
West Utd v Colemanstown Utd B, at South Park, 10:00am ;
Craughwell United v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;
GFA Girls u12 Division 3:
Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 10:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon C, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
Monday 15th April 2024
GFA Boys U17 Premier Cup:
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm 1st Rd Refixed as agreed;
GFA Boys U15 Division 1:
Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 7:00pm ;
U15 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;
U12 Boys Champ/Div1 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Millers Lane, 7:00pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;
Tuesday 16th April 2024
GFA Ladies Premier Cup:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry Astro, 9:00pm Moved from 17/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 7:00pm Both – GFA Cup;
Ballinasloe Town v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm Ballinasloe – GFA cup;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Kilshanvey Utd v Colga , at Kilconly, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U15 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 7:00pm Clash with U 15 Interleague;
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Clash with M/Oranmore in SFAI;
GFA Boys U15 Championship:
Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm Tuam – SFAI 25/02;
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
Corrib Celtic v Ballinasloe Town B, at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Refixed due to bereavement;
GFA Boys U13 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Knocknacarra SFAI Tophy 23/03;
GFA Boys U13 Championship:
Craughwell United v Ballinasloe Town , at Craughwell, 7:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm ;
Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 7:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra B, at Headford, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U13 Division 2:
Tuam Celtic B v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved from 10am as agreed;
Gort Utd v Galway Bohs , at Millers Lane, 6:30pm Maree 4G not available;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
Corrib Rangers v Galway Hibs , at Laurel Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Colemanstown Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 6:45pm Both – GFA Cup;
West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 6:45pm Merlin – GFA Cup;
Wednesday 17th April 2024
GFA Mens Premier:
Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 8:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09;
GFA Mens Championship:
Corrib Celtic v University of Galway , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Bereavement (NUIG);
Knocknacarra v Dynamo Blues , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm cc clash 2/11;
U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Colga , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Moved from 21/1 as agreed;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 6:30pm Moved from 5/5 as agreed;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Renmore , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Moved from 27/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Oughterard v Craughwell United , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Moved from 25/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Tuam Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm clash with SFAI;
GFA Girls U14 Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 6:45pm Refixed as agreed 2/4;
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 7:00pm Moved from 24/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U13 Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore C, at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm GFA Cup Clash – 24/02;
Ballinasloe Town B v Moyne Villa B, at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Ballinasloe GK playing Interleague;
GFA Boys U13 Division 4:
St Bernards B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm GFA Cup Clash – 24/02;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Corofin Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Moved from 21/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Maree/Oranmore B v Galway Hibs , at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at New Village, 7:00pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;
U12 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Clash with CC (Knocknacarra);
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 6:45pm Not Played;
GFA Girls u12 Division 3:
Colga B v Corrib Celtic B, at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;