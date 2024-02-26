Galway Bay FM

26 February 2024

Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Monday 26th February 2024GFA Mens Division 2:Corofin B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford Astro, 8:15pm Refixed from postponed game venue reversed;

==Tuesday 27th February 2024GFA Boys U12 Premier:Maree/Oranmore v Ballinasloe Town , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Clash with SFAI Trophy (Ballinasloe);

==Wednesday 28th February 2024GFA Girls U19 Premier:Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:00pm Not Played;GFA Mens U18 Premier :Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 6:00pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed;Colga v Salthill Devon , at Colga Astro, 8:30pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed;GFA Boys U16 Premier Cup:Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 22/2 as agreed;GFA Boys U15 Championship:Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 7:00pm Moved from 7:30pm as agreed;GFA Girls U14 Championship:Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed (30/1);GFA Boys U12 Premier:Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm Postponed due to clash with SFAI;

==Thursday 29th February 2024GFA Girls U17 Premier:Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 11/2 as agreed;GFA Boys U16 Premier:Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm Refixed as agreed with venue in Tuam;

==Friday 01st March 2024GFA Mens Championship:Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm ;GFA Women’s League:Dunmore Town v Moyne Villa , at Dunmore, 7:45pm Refixed as agreed (9/2);GFA Mens U18 Championship:Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm Moyne Villa request 8pm friday for home kick-off time. 08/09;GFA Girls U16 Championship:Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;

==Saturday 02nd March 2024Connacht Cup Mens:Carbury FC v Mervue Utd , at Carbury FC, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens Premier:Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;Loughrea v Athenry , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm Venue reversed following reversed fixture 6/10/23;St Bernards v Galway Hibs , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm ;GFA Mens Championship:Dynamo Blues v West Coast Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;University of Galway v Knocknacarra , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens Division 1:Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 2:25pm Joe Ryan;GFA Mens Division 2:Loughrea B v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh Astro, 2:00pm Venue moved as agreed;Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;Corofin B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Corofin, 2:00pm ;Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 5:00pm ;GFA Boys U16 Division 1:St Patricks v Oughterard B, at New Village, 2:00pm ;GFA Boys U16 Division 2:Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 7:00pm Moyne Villa requested ko time / day;Connacht Cup U14 Boys:Ballinasloe Town v St Johns Athletics (Roscommon), at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm Moved from 12:30 as agreed;Moyne Villa v TBC , at Headford, 2:00pm ;Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield:Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;GFA Boys U14 Premier:Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 11:30am ;Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 12:00pm Refixed as agreed 18/2;Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 12:15pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;GFA Boys U14 Championship:Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 11:30am ;Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U14 Division 1:St Bernards v Mervue Utd B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am Moved from 11:30 as agreed;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ;Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 11:30am ;Knocknacarra B v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;GFA Boys U14 Division 2:Corrib Rangers v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 11:30am Pitches Closed;Kilshanvey Utd v Gort Utd , at Kilconly, 11:30am Clash with Connacht Shield 9/12;Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 12:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;GFA Boys U14 Division 3:Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 10:45am Moved from 11:30 as agreed;Kinvara Utd B v Tuam Celtic B, at Kinvara, 11:30am Moved from 11:30 due to pitch congestion;Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea B, at Oranmore, 11:30am ;Salthill Devon C v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;GFA Boys U14 Division 4:St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am Clash with ext comp;Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Clash with CC (Bearna);GFA Boys U14 Division 5:Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 11:30am ;Galway Hibs v Kiltullagh , at Bohermore, 11:30am Moved due to ext comp clash;SFAI U13 Boys – Trophy:Knocknacarra B v Wilton United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved as agreed ;GFA Boys U13 Division 2:Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 1:00pm Move from 11am as agreed;SFAI U12 Boys:Maree/Oranmore A v Corduff FC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;Connacht Cup U12 Boys:Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 10:00am ;Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield:Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;GFA Boys U12 Premier:Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 10:00am ;Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;Loughrea v Ballinasloe Town , at St Brendans NS, 10:30am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Championship:Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;Moyne Villa v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 10:00am Reversed venue as 1st Rd was reversed;GFA Boys U12 Division 1:Galway Bohs v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am City pitches closed Cappa asttro unavailable;Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 10:00am Clash with ext comp;Kiltullagh v Athenry B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 10:00am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 2:Craughwell United v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 3:Corrib Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am ;West Coast Utd v Knocknacarra , at Letterfrack, 11:00am Moved from 12pm as agreed;MacDara v Maree/Oranmore , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am ;Colga B v Mervue Utd B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 4:Merlin Woods Sports Club v East Galway Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh B, at Westside, 10:00am ;Ballinasloe Town C v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 5:Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 10:00am ;Athenry C v West Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am ;St Bernards v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;GFA Boys U12 Division 6:Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;Athenry D v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 10:30am ;Craughwell United v Knocknacarra , at Craughwell, 11:30am ;Bearna Na Forbacha C v Colga C, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Venue reversed as 1st rd game in Furbo;

==Sunday 03rd March 2024FAI Women’s Amateur Cup:Knocknacarra v Manulla , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;Connacht Cup Mens:Maree/Oranmore v Ballina Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens Championship:Mervue Utd B v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 11:00am ;West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at South Park, 11:00am ;Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;GFA Mens Division 1:St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am Joe Ryan;Cois Fharraige v Galway Bohs , at Ros A Mhil, 11:00am ;MacDara v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Joe Ryan;GFA Mens Division 2:Kinvara Utd v Colga B, at Colga Astro, 11:00am Both clubs request reversal;GFA Mens Reserve:Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 3:00pm ;Renmore v Cois Fharraige , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm City pitches closed;West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 3:00pm Moved from 25/2 due to C/S clash;Connacht Shield Women:Athenry v TBC , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;Mervue Utd v TBC , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;Athenry v Gurteen , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Straide & Foxford Utd , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens U21 Championship:Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh Astro, 4:00pm Moved from 29/2 as agreed;U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup:Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;GFA Girls U19 Premier:Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens U18 Premier :Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens U18 Championship:Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 11:00am Moved from 24/09 due to Orange weather Call-off. 14/10.;GFA Mens U18 Division 1:Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 2:00pm ;Kiltullagh v MacDara , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm ;GFA Mens U18 Division 2:Maree/Oranmore B v East Galway Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Clash with C/Shield;SFAI U16 Boys Interleague:Galway League v South Belfast , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;Connacht Cup U16 Boys:Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved from 3/3 due to clash with Interleague;Maree/Oranmore v TBC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;Corrib Celtic v TBC , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;Connacht Cup U16 Boys – Shield:Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;Ballinasloe Town B v Merville Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;GFA Boys U16 Premier:Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved to 10am as Knocknacarra request this home kick-off time. 1;Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;GFA Boys U16 Championship:Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:00am ;Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 1:00pm MovedKO and venue as agreed;GFA Boys U16 Division 1:Kinvara Utd v East Galway Utd , at Kinvara, 11:00am ;Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ;Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Moved from 3/3 as agreed;GFA Boys U16 Division 2:West Utd v Galway Bohs B, at TBC, 11:00am ;Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kilconly, 11:00am ;Athenry B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Athenry, 12:30pm Moved from 11am as agreed;U16 Girls Connacht Cup:St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;GFA Girls U16 Championship:Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;GFA Boys U15 Division 3:Corofin Utd B v Renmore , at Corofin, 2:00pm Moved from 10/2 as agreed;Connacht Cup U14 Boys:TBC v Corofin Utd , at TBC, <> ;Inny Fc v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> ;Ballina Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballina town, 10:30am ;Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield:Ballyvarry B Bom v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballyvarry B Bom, <> ;U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup:Colemanstown Utd v West Utd , at TBC, 12:00pm ;West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, 12:00pm ;GFA Girls U14 Premier:Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;GFA Girls U14 Championship:Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 12:00pm ;Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 1:00pm Default KO, time 1pm Sunday;GFA Girls U14 Division 1:Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Blanket call off ;GFA Girls U14 Division 2:Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 2:00pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;Connacht Cup U12 Boys:St Cuans Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at St Cuans Utd, <> ;Claremorris v Salthill Devon , at Claremorris, <> ;Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield:Snugboro United v St Bernards , at Snugboro United, 2:00pm ;GFA Boys U12 Championship:Oughterard v Corofin Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;GFA Boys U12 Division 2:Loughrea v Salthill Devon B, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Movede from 2/3 as agreed;U12 Girls Connacht Cup:Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 1:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed;U12 Girls GFA Premier Cup:Renmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 10:00am ;Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 10:00am ;GFA Girls U12 Championship:Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 10:00am ;Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;Salthill Devon v Loughrea , at Drom, 10:00am ;GFA Girls U12 Division 1:Kilshanvey Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kilconly, 10:00am Not Played;GFA Girls u12 Division 2:Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corrib Rangers , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;Colemanstown Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed;GFA Girls u12 Division 3:Colga B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Clarinbridge, 9:30am Moved from 10am as agreed;Salthill Devon C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Drom, 10:00am ;Athenry B v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 10:30am ;Corrib Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ;

==Monday 04th March 2024GFA Boys U16 Premier:Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 7:30pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;

==Tuesday 05th March 2024Connacht Cup U16 Boys:Mervue Utd v Galway Bohs , at Mervue, 7:30pm ;

==Wednesday 06th March 2024GFA Mens Championship:Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 11:00am Moved from 23/4 as agreed, Venue reversed;GFA Women’s League:Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 8:00pm ;Salthill Devon v Loughrea Rams, at Drom, 8:00pm ;GFA Mens U21 Premier:Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Postponed due to unplayable pitch (22/11);GFA Mens U21 Championship:Tuam Celtic v Oughterard , at Tuam, 8:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;GFA Boys U17 Division 2:Cois Fharraige v Moyne Villa B, at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Carraroe Astro not avai;lable. Reverse not an option;U16 Girls GFA Premier Cup:Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Blanket Call Off;GFA Girls U14 Championship:Moyne Villa v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

