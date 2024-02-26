Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Monday 26th February 2024



GFA Mens Division 2:

Corofin B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford Astro, 8:15pm Refixed from postponed game venue reversed;

Tuesday 27th February 2024



GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Ballinasloe Town , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Clash with SFAI Trophy (Ballinasloe);

Wednesday 28th February 2024



GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:00pm Not Played;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 6:00pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed;

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Colga Astro, 8:30pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Premier Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 22/2 as agreed;

GFA Boys U15 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 7:00pm Moved from 7:30pm as agreed;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed (30/1);

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm Postponed due to clash with SFAI;

Thursday 29th February 2024



GFA Girls U17 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 11/2 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm Refixed as agreed with venue in Tuam;

Friday 01st March 2024



GFA Mens Championship:

Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

GFA Women’s League:

Dunmore Town v Moyne Villa , at Dunmore, 7:45pm Refixed as agreed (9/2);

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm Moyne Villa request 8pm friday for home kick-off time. 08/09;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;

Saturday 02nd March 2024



Connacht Cup Mens:

Carbury FC v Mervue Utd , at Carbury FC, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Premier:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea v Athenry , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm Venue reversed following reversed fixture 6/10/23;

St Bernards v Galway Hibs , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm ;

GFA Mens Championship:

Dynamo Blues v West Coast Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

University of Galway v Knocknacarra , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 2:25pm Joe Ryan;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Loughrea B v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh Astro, 2:00pm Venue moved as agreed;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Corofin B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Corofin, 2:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 5:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

St Patricks v Oughterard B, at New Village, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 7:00pm Moyne Villa requested ko time / day;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town v St Johns Athletics (Roscommon), at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm Moved from 12:30 as agreed;

Moyne Villa v TBC , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 11:30am ;

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 12:00pm Refixed as agreed 18/2;

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 12:15pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 11:30am ;

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;

Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

St Bernards v Mervue Utd B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ;

Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 11:30am ;

Knocknacarra B v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Corrib Rangers v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 11:30am Pitches Closed;

Kilshanvey Utd v Gort Utd , at Kilconly, 11:30am Clash with Connacht Shield 9/12;

Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 12:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 10:45am Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

Kinvara Utd B v Tuam Celtic B, at Kinvara, 11:30am Moved from 11:30 due to pitch congestion;

Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea B, at Oranmore, 11:30am ;

Salthill Devon C v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am Clash with ext comp;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Clash with CC (Bearna);

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 11:30am ;

Galway Hibs v Kiltullagh , at Bohermore, 11:30am Moved due to ext comp clash;

SFAI U13 Boys – Trophy:

Knocknacarra B v Wilton United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved as agreed ;

GFA Boys U13 Division 2:

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 1:00pm Move from 11am as agreed;

SFAI U12 Boys:

Maree/Oranmore A v Corduff FC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 10:00am ;

Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield:

Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 10:00am ;

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09;

Loughrea v Ballinasloe Town , at St Brendans NS, 10:30am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 10:00am Reversed venue as 1st Rd was reversed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am City pitches closed Cappa asttro unavailable;

Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 10:00am Clash with ext comp;

Kiltullagh v Athenry B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Craughwell United v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am ;

West Coast Utd v Knocknacarra , at Letterfrack, 11:00am Moved from 12pm as agreed;

MacDara v Maree/Oranmore , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am ;

Colga B v Mervue Utd B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v East Galway Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh B, at Westside, 10:00am ;

Ballinasloe Town C v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

Athenry C v West Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

St Bernards v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Athenry D v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United v Knocknacarra , at Craughwell, 11:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha C v Colga C, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Venue reversed as 1st rd game in Furbo;

Sunday 03rd March 2024



FAI Women’s Amateur Cup:

Knocknacarra v Manulla , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;

Connacht Cup Mens:

Maree/Oranmore v Ballina Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Championship:

Mervue Utd B v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at South Park, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am Joe Ryan;

Cois Fharraige v Galway Bohs , at Ros A Mhil, 11:00am ;

MacDara v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Joe Ryan;

GFA Mens Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Colga B, at Colga Astro, 11:00am Both clubs request reversal;

GFA Mens Reserve:

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 3:00pm ;

Renmore v Cois Fharraige , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm City pitches closed;

West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 3:00pm Moved from 25/2 due to C/S clash;

Connacht Shield Women:

Athenry v TBC , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v TBC , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Gurteen , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Straide & Foxford Utd , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh Astro, 4:00pm Moved from 29/2 as agreed;

U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 11:00am Moved from 24/09 due to Orange weather Call-off. 14/10.;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v MacDara , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v East Galway Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Clash with C/Shield;

SFAI U16 Boys Interleague:

Galway League v South Belfast , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved from 3/3 due to clash with Interleague;

Maree/Oranmore v TBC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v TBC , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys – Shield:

Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town B v Merville Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved to 10am as Knocknacarra request this home kick-off time. 1;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 1:00pm MovedKO and venue as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v East Galway Utd , at Kinvara, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Moved from 3/3 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

West Utd v Galway Bohs B, at TBC, 11:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kilconly, 11:00am ;

Athenry B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Athenry, 12:30pm Moved from 11am as agreed;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U15 Division 3:

Corofin Utd B v Renmore , at Corofin, 2:00pm Moved from 10/2 as agreed;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

TBC v Corofin Utd , at TBC, <> ;

Inny Fc v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> ;

Ballina Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballina town, 10:30am ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield:

Ballyvarry B Bom v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballyvarry B Bom, <> ;

U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v West Utd , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 1:00pm Default KO, time 1pm Sunday;

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Blanket call off ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 2:00pm Moved from 12pm as agreed;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

St Cuans Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at St Cuans Utd, <> ;

Claremorris v Salthill Devon , at Claremorris, <> ;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield:

Snugboro United v St Bernards , at Snugboro United, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Oughterard v Corofin Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon B, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Movede from 2/3 as agreed;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 1:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed;

U12 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Renmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Loughrea , at Drom, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Division 1:

Kilshanvey Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kilconly, 10:00am Not Played;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corrib Rangers , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed;

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Colga B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Clarinbridge, 9:30am Moved from 10am as agreed;

Salthill Devon C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Drom, 10:00am ;

Athenry B v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Corrib Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ;

Monday 04th March 2024



GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 7:30pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;

Tuesday 05th March 2024



Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Mervue Utd v Galway Bohs , at Mervue, 7:30pm ;

==



Wednesday 06th March 2024



GFA Mens Championship:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 11:00am Moved from 23/4 as agreed, Venue reversed;

GFA Women’s League:

Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 8:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Loughrea Rams, at Drom, 8:00pm ;

GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Postponed due to unplayable pitch (22/11);

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Oughterard , at Tuam, 8:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;

GFA Boys U17 Division 2:

Cois Fharraige v Moyne Villa B, at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Carraroe Astro not avai;

lable. Reverse not an option;

U16 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Blanket Call Off;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Moyne Villa v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm ;