26 February 2024
~12 minutes read
Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures
Monday 26th February 2024GFA Mens Division 2: Corofin B v Moyne Villa B, at Headford Astro, 8:15pm Refixed from postponed game venue reversed;
==Tuesday 27th February 2024 GFA Boys U12 Premier: Maree/Oranmore v Ballinasloe Town , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Clash with SFAI Trophy (Ballinasloe);
==Wednesday 28th February 2024 GFA Girls U19 Premier: Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:00pm Not Played; GFA Mens U18 Premier : Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 6:00pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed; Colga v Salthill Devon , at Colga Astro, 8:30pm Moved from 18/2 as agreed; GFA Boys U16 Premier Cup: Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 22/2 as agreed; GFA Boys U15 Championship: Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Mervue, 7:00pm Moved from 7:30pm as agreed; GFA Girls U14 Championship: Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed (30/1); GFA Boys U12 Premier: Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:00pm Postponed due to clash with SFAI;
==Thursday 29th February 2024 GFA Girls U17 Premier: Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 11/2 as agreed; GFA Boys U16 Premier: Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm Refixed as agreed with venue in Tuam;
==Friday 01st March 2024 GFA Mens Championship: Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm ; GFA Women’s League: Dunmore Town v Moyne Villa , at Dunmore, 7:45pm Refixed as agreed (9/2); GFA Mens U18 Championship: Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm Moyne Villa request 8pm friday for home kick-off time. 08/09; GFA Girls U16 Championship: Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;
==Saturday 02nd March 2024 Connacht Cup Mens: Carbury FC v Mervue Utd , at Carbury FC, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens Premier: Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ; Loughrea v Athenry , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm Venue reversed following reversed fixture 6/10/23; St Bernards v Galway Hibs , at Athenry Astro, 7:00pm ; GFA Mens Championship: Dynamo Blues v West Coast Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ; University of Galway v Knocknacarra , at Dangan, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens Division 1: Salthill Devon B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Drom, 2:25pm Joe Ryan; GFA Mens Division 2: Loughrea B v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh Astro, 2:00pm Venue moved as agreed; Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ; Corofin B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Corofin, 2:00pm ; Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 5:00pm ; GFA Boys U16 Division 1: St Patricks v Oughterard B, at New Village, 2:00pm ; GFA Boys U16 Division 2: Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 7:00pm Moyne Villa requested ko time / day; Connacht Cup U14 Boys: Ballinasloe Town v St Johns Athletics (Roscommon), at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm Moved from 12:30 as agreed; Moyne Villa v TBC , at Headford, 2:00pm ; Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield: Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ; GFA Boys U14 Premier: Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 11:30am ; Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 12:00pm Refixed as agreed 18/2; Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 12:15pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed; GFA Boys U14 Championship: Cregmore/Claregalway v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 11:30am ; Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 11:30am ; Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ; Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U14 Division 1: St Bernards v Mervue Utd B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am Moved from 11:30 as agreed; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ; Renmore v West Coast Utd , at Renmore, 11:30am ; Knocknacarra B v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed; GFA Boys U14 Division 2: Corrib Rangers v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 11:30am Pitches Closed; Kilshanvey Utd v Gort Utd , at Kilconly, 11:30am Clash with Connacht Shield 9/12; Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 12:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed; GFA Boys U14 Division 3: Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 10:45am Moved from 11:30 as agreed; Kinvara Utd B v Tuam Celtic B, at Kinvara, 11:30am Moved from 11:30 due to pitch congestion; Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea B, at Oranmore, 11:30am ; Salthill Devon C v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed; GFA Boys U14 Division 4: St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am Clash with ext comp; Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Clash with CC (Bearna); GFA Boys U14 Division 5: Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 11:30am ; Galway Hibs v Kiltullagh , at Bohermore, 11:30am Moved due to ext comp clash; SFAI U13 Boys – Trophy: Knocknacarra B v Wilton United , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved as agreed ; GFA Boys U13 Division 2: Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 1:00pm Move from 11am as agreed; SFAI U12 Boys: Maree/Oranmore A v Corduff FC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ; Connacht Cup U12 Boys: Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra , at Corofin, 10:00am ; Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ; Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield: Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ; GFA Boys U12 Premier: Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 10:00am ; Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 10:30am Athenry home Kick-off time request of 10:30am. 10/09; Loughrea v Ballinasloe Town , at St Brendans NS, 10:30am Loughrea request 10am Saturday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Championship: Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ; Moyne Villa v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 10:00am Reversed venue as 1st Rd was reversed; GFA Boys U12 Division 1: Galway Bohs v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am City pitches closed Cappa asttro unavailable; Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 10:00am Clash with ext comp; Kiltullagh v Athenry B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ; Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 10:00am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 2: Craughwell United v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Craughwell, 10:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 3: Corrib Celtic B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am ; West Coast Utd v Knocknacarra , at Letterfrack, 11:00am Moved from 12pm as agreed; MacDara v Maree/Oranmore , at Carraroe Astro, 11:30am ; Colga B v Mervue Utd B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 4: Merlin Woods Sports Club v East Galway Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ; Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh B, at Westside, 10:00am ; Ballinasloe Town C v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 5: Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 10:00am ; Athenry C v West Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am ; St Bernards v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ; GFA Boys U12 Division 6: Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ; Athenry D v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 10:30am ; Craughwell United v Knocknacarra , at Craughwell, 11:30am ; Bearna Na Forbacha C v Colga C, at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Venue reversed as 1st rd game in Furbo;
==Sunday 03rd March 2024 FAI Women’s Amateur Cup: Knocknacarra v Manulla , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ; Connacht Cup Mens: Maree/Oranmore v Ballina Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens Championship: Mervue Utd B v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 11:00am ; West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at South Park, 11:00am ; Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ; GFA Mens Division 1: St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am Joe Ryan; Cois Fharraige v Galway Bohs , at Ros A Mhil, 11:00am ; MacDara v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Joe Ryan; GFA Mens Division 2: Kinvara Utd v Colga B, at Colga Astro, 11:00am Both clubs request reversal; GFA Mens Reserve: Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 3:00pm ; Renmore v Cois Fharraige , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm City pitches closed; West Utd v St Bernards , at South Park, 3:00pm Moved from 25/2 due to C/S clash; Connacht Shield Women: Athenry v TBC , at Athenry, 2:00pm ; Mervue Utd v TBC , at Mervue, 2:00pm ; Athenry v Gurteen , at Athenry, 2:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Straide & Foxford Utd , at Mervue, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens U21 Championship: Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh Astro, 4:00pm Moved from 29/2 as agreed; U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup: Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ; GFA Girls U19 Premier: Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens U18 Premier : Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Moved from 2pm as agreed; Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ; Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ; Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens U18 Championship: Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 11:00am Moved from 24/09 due to Orange weather Call-off. 14/10.; GFA Mens U18 Division 1: Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 2:00pm ; Kiltullagh v MacDara , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm ; GFA Mens U18 Division 2: Maree/Oranmore B v East Galway Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Clash with C/Shield; SFAI U16 Boys Interleague: Galway League v South Belfast , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ; Connacht Cup U16 Boys: Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved from 3/3 due to clash with Interleague; Maree/Oranmore v TBC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ; Corrib Celtic v TBC , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ; Connacht Cup U16 Boys – Shield: Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ; Ballinasloe Town B v Merville Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ; GFA Boys U16 Premier: Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Moved to 10am as Knocknacarra request this home kick-off time. 1; Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ; Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 11:00am ; GFA Boys U16 Championship: Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:00am ; Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 1:00pm MovedKO and venue as agreed; GFA Boys U16 Division 1: Kinvara Utd v East Galway Utd , at Kinvara, 11:00am ; Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ; Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Moved from 3/3 as agreed; GFA Boys U16 Division 2: West Utd v Galway Bohs B, at TBC, 11:00am ; Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kilconly, 11:00am ; Athenry B v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Athenry, 12:30pm Moved from 11am as agreed; U16 Girls Connacht Cup: St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ; GFA Girls U16 Championship: Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ; GFA Boys U15 Division 3: Corofin Utd B v Renmore , at Corofin, 2:00pm Moved from 10/2 as agreed; Connacht Cup U14 Boys: TBC v Corofin Utd , at TBC, <> ; Inny Fc v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> ; Ballina Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballina town, 10:30am ; Connacht Cup U14 Boys – Shield: Ballyvarry B Bom v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballyvarry B Bom, <> ; U14 Girls GFA Div1/2 Cup: Colemanstown Utd v West Utd , at TBC, 12:00pm ; West Coast Utd v St Bernards , at TBC, 12:00pm ; GFA Girls U14 Premier: Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ; Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 12:00pm ; Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ; GFA Girls U14 Championship: Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 12:00pm ; Corrib Celtic v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ; Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 1:00pm Default KO, time 1pm Sunday; GFA Girls U14 Division 1: Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Blanket call off ; GFA Girls U14 Division 2: Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ; Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 2:00pm Moved from 12pm as agreed; Connacht Cup U12 Boys: St Cuans Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at St Cuans Utd, <> ; Claremorris v Salthill Devon , at Claremorris, <> ; Connacht Cup U12 Boys – Shield: Snugboro United v St Bernards , at Snugboro United, 2:00pm ; GFA Boys U12 Championship: Oughterard v Corofin Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm Oughterard request 12pm Sunday for home kick-off. 13/09; GFA Boys U12 Division 2: Loughrea v Salthill Devon B, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Movede from 2/3 as agreed; U12 Girls Connacht Cup: Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 1:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed; U12 Girls GFA Premier Cup: Renmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 10:00am ; Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 10:00am ; GFA Girls U12 Championship: Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd , at Headford, 10:00am ; Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 10:00am ; Salthill Devon v Loughrea , at Drom, 10:00am ; GFA Girls U12 Division 1: Kilshanvey Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kilconly, 10:00am Not Played; GFA Girls u12 Division 2: Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 10:00am ; Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 10:00am ; Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corrib Rangers , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ; Colemanstown Utd B v West Coast Utd , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Moved from 10am as agreed; GFA Girls u12 Division 3: Colga B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Clarinbridge, 9:30am Moved from 10am as agreed; Salthill Devon C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Drom, 10:00am ; Athenry B v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 10:30am ; Corrib Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am ;
==Monday 04th March 2024 GFA Boys U16 Premier: Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 7:30pm Moved from 3/3 as agreed;
==Tuesday 05th March 2024 Connacht Cup U16 Boys: Mervue Utd v Galway Bohs , at Mervue, 7:30pm ;
==Wednesday 06th March 2024 GFA Mens Championship: Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 11:00am Moved from 23/4 as agreed, Venue reversed; GFA Women’s League: Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 8:00pm ; Salthill Devon v Loughrea Rams, at Drom, 8:00pm ; GFA Mens U21 Premier: Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Postponed due to unplayable pitch (22/11); GFA Mens U21 Championship: Tuam Celtic v Oughterard , at Tuam, 8:00pm Pitch Unplayable ; GFA Boys U17 Division 2: Cois Fharraige v Moyne Villa B, at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Carraroe Astro not avai; lable. Reverse not an option; U16 Girls GFA Premier Cup: Maree/Oranmore v St Bernards , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Blanket Call Off; GFA Girls U14 Championship: Moyne Villa v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm ;