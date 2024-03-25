Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2024

GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed;

Wednesday 27th March 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Moyne Villa v West Coast Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Moved from 5/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U18 Championship Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Set as agreed MUST BE PLAYED;

GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm request on 19/02;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v West Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Moved from 31/3 AS AGREED;

Thursday 28th March 2024

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Venue reversed as floodlight failiure in Tuam;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

U12 Boys Champ/Div1 Cup:

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 6:00pm Refixed as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

St Bernards v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 6:00pm Venue Reversed – Pitch Unplayable 10/02;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kinvara, 5:30pm Moved ffrom 31/3 as agreed;

Friday 29th March 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 8:15pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Girls U15 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

GFA Girls U13 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Corofin, 10:00am Moved as agreed;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd , at St Brendans NS, 5:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

Saturday 30th March 2024

GFA Mens Premier:

Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Reset from Rd 2. No ref was available. 24/09;

Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 2:00pm All round 10 moved from Nov by GFA. 24/09;

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm All round 11 moved from Nov by GFA. 24/09;

Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 4:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09;

GFA Mens Championship:

Maree/Oranmore B v Dynamo Blues , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens Division 1:

Oughterard v Salthill Devon B, at New Village, 2:00pm Oughterard request SAT 2pm KO (1/9);

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Boyle Celtic , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Clash with U16 interleague (CC);

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 11:30am clash with SFAI;

Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 11:30am clash with SFAI;

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:30am clash with SFAI;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United , at Kinvara, 11:30am ;

Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore , at Loughrea, 11:30am ;

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 4:00pm Moved to 4pm ko as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

East Galway Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Kiltormer, 11:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v West Coast Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Move from 11:30 as agreed;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Salthill Devon B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 11:30am ;

Corrib Rangers v MacDara , at Westside, 11:30am ;

Galway Bohs v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 11:30am ;

Gort Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 12:00pm Venue revresal and ko time ammeneded as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Astro, 2:30pm Clash with External Comp (Maree OranmoreB);

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

Colga B v Craughwell United B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;

St Bernards B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;

Oughterard B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 11:30am ;

Renmore v Athenry C, at Renmore, 11:30am ;

Kiltullagh v Galway Hibs , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;

U13 Girls GFA Div2/3 Cup:

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Pitches closed;

U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:

Loughrea v Corofin Utd C, at Loughrea, 11:30am Back to Loughrea;

St Bernards v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm Back to Abbeyknockmoy/Cregmore unplayable 17/02;

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Loughrea v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 10:00am Loughrea requested ko time;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 1:45pm Moved from 10am as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Kinvara Utd , at Millers Lane, 10:00am ;

Galway Hibs v Renmore , at Bohermore, 10:00am ;

Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra B v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Venue reversed as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic B v MacDara , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am ;

West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Ballinasloe Town C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;

East Galway Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Kiltormer, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Knocknacarra v Athenry D, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 10:45am Moved from 10am due to GFA use;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

West Coast Utd v Kiltullagh , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm moved from 31/3 as agreed;

Colemanstown Utd B v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

Loughrea B v Galway Hibs A, at Loughrea, <> ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Oughterard B, at Maree Astro, <> ;

BU11 Boys Lynx League:

Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe Town C, <> ;

Kiltullagh B v Colga B, at Kiltullagh Astro, <> ;

Sunday 31st March 2024

GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:

Knocknacarra B v West Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA Mens Premier:

St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;

GFA Mens Championship:

West Utd v Knocknacarra , at South Park, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at Tuam, 11:00am Tuam request 7.30pm Friday. 08/09;

West Coast Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed (24/3);

GFA Mens Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Cois Fharraige , at Millers Lane, 11:00am ;

Craughwell United v St Patricks , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;

GFA Mens Reserve:

West Utd v Dynamo Blues , at South Park, 3:00pm ;

GFA Women’s League:

Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Oughterard v Dunmore Town , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;

FAI U19 Interleague:

Galway League v North Tipperary League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, <> ;

Limerick League v Clare League , at Jackman Park, <> ;

FAI U19 Womens interleague Cup:

Galway League v North Tipperary League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Tuam Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:15pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 2:00pm match reversed;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Set at Knocknacarra requested KO time (4/9);

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 11:00am Clash with CC (Corrib Celtic);

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Blanket call off ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Renmore v Moyne Villa B, at Renmore, 11:00am Blanket call off ;

Knocknacarra C v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 11:00am Blanket call off ;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm Venue Reversed;

U16 Girls Connacht Shield:

Kilkerrin Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Q/F Refixed as pitcvh unplayable 18/3 venue reversed;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Blanket call off ;

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Kinvara Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Letterfrack, 3:00pm Oranmore Weather Warning ;

GFA Girls U14 Division 2:

West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 10:00am Clash with external comp (25/11);

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Craughwell United v Corrib Rangers , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Colga B v Salthill Devon C, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

GU11 Girls Eagle League:

Bearna Na Forbacha A v Salthill Devon A, at Bearna Na Forbacha, <> ;

Knocknacarra A v Maree/Oranmore A, at Cappagh Park, <> ;

GU11 Girls Swan League:

Oughterard A v Renmore A, at New Village, <> ;

Colga A v St Bernards A, at Colga B, <> ;

GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:

Merlin Woods Sports Club A v Kiltullagh A, at Merlin Woods, <> ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club A v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Merlin Woods, <> ;

Moyne Villa A v Merlin Woods Sports Club A, at Headford, <> ;

Corofin Utd A v Merlin Woods Sports Club A, at Corofin, <> ;

Monday 01st April 2024

GFA Boys U17 Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Kilshanvey Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Boys U15 Division 3:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Moved from 6/4 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 12:00pm Moved from 30/3 as agreed;

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 10:30am Moved from 30/3 as agreed;

Tuesday 02nd April 2024

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Colga v Galway Bohs , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Boys U15 Div 3/4 Cup:

Corrib Rangers v Athenry B, at Westside, 6:30pm ;

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Corofin Utd C v Kiltullagh , at Corofin, 6:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry D, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;

Colga C v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Loughrea – GFA Cup;

Wednesday 03rd April 2024

GFA Mens Premier:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;

GFA Mens U21 Premier:

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 8:00pm Moved from 20/3 as pitch already booked;

GFA Mens U21 Championship:

Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Tuam, 8:00pm ;

U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup:

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved from 12/5 as agreed;

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Loughrea B v Tuam Celtic B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Pitches Closed;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Cappagh Park, 7:30pm Pitch Unplayable ;

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Renmore, 6:30pm Refixed as agreed;

GFA Girls U13 Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Moved from 11/4 as agreed;