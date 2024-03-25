25 March 2024
Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures
Tuesday 26th March 2024
GFA Mens U21 Premier:
Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed;
Wednesday 27th March 2024
GFA Mens Championship:
Moyne Villa v West Coast Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Moved from 5/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U18 Championship Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Set as agreed MUST BE PLAYED;
GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:
MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Colga v Colemanstown Utd , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm request on 19/02;
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v West Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm Moved from 31/3 AS AGREED;
Thursday 28th March 2024
GFA Mens Division 1:
Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm ;
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Venue reversed as floodlight failiure in Tuam;
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Maree/Oranmore v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
U12 Boys Champ/Div1 Cup:
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 6:00pm Refixed as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
St Bernards v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 6:00pm Venue Reversed – Pitch Unplayable 10/02;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kinvara, 5:30pm Moved ffrom 31/3 as agreed;
Friday 29th March 2024
GFA Mens Championship:
Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 8:15pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Girls U15 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
GFA Girls U13 Championship:
Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Corofin, 10:00am Moved as agreed;
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd , at St Brendans NS, 5:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
Saturday 30th March 2024
GFA Mens Premier:
Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Reset from Rd 2. No ref was available. 24/09;
Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 2:00pm All round 10 moved from Nov by GFA. 24/09;
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Renmore, 2:00pm All round 11 moved from Nov by GFA. 24/09;
Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 4:00pm Set at 4pm Saturday as Mervue Home Kick-off Time. 08/09;
GFA Mens Championship:
Maree/Oranmore B v Dynamo Blues , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
GFA Mens Division 1:
Oughterard v Salthill Devon B, at New Village, 2:00pm Oughterard request SAT 2pm KO (1/9);
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Boyle Celtic , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Clash with U16 interleague (CC);
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 11:30am clash with SFAI;
Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 11:30am clash with SFAI;
Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:30am clash with SFAI;
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United , at Kinvara, 11:30am ;
Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore , at Loughrea, 11:30am ;
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 4:00pm Moved to 4pm ko as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
East Galway Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Kiltormer, 11:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v West Coast Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Move from 11:30 as agreed;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:30pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Salthill Devon B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Drom, 11:30am ;
Corrib Rangers v MacDara , at Westside, 11:30am ;
Galway Bohs v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 11:30am ;
Gort Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 12:00pm Venue revresal and ko time ammeneded as agreed;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Astro, 2:30pm Clash with External Comp (Maree OranmoreB);
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
Colga B v Craughwell United B, at Clarinbridge, 11:30am ;
St Bernards B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;
Oughterard B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at New Village, 11:30am ;
GFA Boys U14 Division 5:
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore C, at Tuam, 11:30am ;
Renmore v Athenry C, at Renmore, 11:30am ;
Kiltullagh v Galway Hibs , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;
U13 Girls GFA Div2/3 Cup:
Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div2/3 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 10:00am Pitches closed;
U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:
Loughrea v Corofin Utd C, at Loughrea, 11:30am Back to Loughrea;
St Bernards v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm Back to Abbeyknockmoy/Cregmore unplayable 17/02;
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Loughrea v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 10:00am Loughrea requested ko time;
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Corrandrum NS, 10:00am ;
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 1:45pm Moved from 10am as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Galway Bohs v Kinvara Utd , at Millers Lane, 10:00am ;
Galway Hibs v Renmore , at Bohermore, 10:00am ;
Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra B v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Venue reversed as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 3:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
Corrib Celtic B v MacDara , at Corrandrum NS, 11:30am ;
West Coast Utd v Colga B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 4:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Ballinasloe Town C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am ;
East Galway Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Kiltormer, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Knocknacarra v Athenry D, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 10:45am Moved from 10am due to GFA use;
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
West Coast Utd v Kiltullagh , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm moved from 31/3 as agreed;
Colemanstown Utd B v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 4:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Loughrea B v Galway Hibs A, at Loughrea, <> ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Oughterard B, at Maree Astro, <> ;
BU11 Boys Lynx League:
Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe Town C, <> ;
Kiltullagh B v Colga B, at Kiltullagh Astro, <> ;
Sunday 31st March 2024
GFA Girls U14 Division 2 Repaired:
Knocknacarra B v West Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
GFA Mens Premier:
St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Set at 11am Sunday as St Bernards Home Kick-off Time. 07/09;
GFA Mens Championship:
West Utd v Knocknacarra , at South Park, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at Tuam, 11:00am Tuam request 7.30pm Friday. 08/09;
West Coast Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Moved from 11:30 as agreed (24/3);
GFA Mens Division 1:
Galway Bohs v Cois Fharraige , at Millers Lane, 11:00am ;
Craughwell United v St Patricks , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;
GFA Mens Reserve:
West Utd v Dynamo Blues , at South Park, 3:00pm ;
GFA Women’s League:
Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
Oughterard v Dunmore Town , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;
FAI U19 Interleague:
Galway League v North Tipperary League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, <> ;
Limerick League v Clare League , at Jackman Park, <> ;
FAI U19 Womens interleague Cup:
Galway League v North Tipperary League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm ;
Kiltullagh v Tuam Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:15pm Moved from 2pm as agreed;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 2:00pm match reversed;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Set at Knocknacarra requested KO time (4/9);
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 11:00am Clash with CC (Corrib Celtic);
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Blanket call off ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 2:00pm Orange Weather Warning ;
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Renmore v Moyne Villa B, at Renmore, 11:00am Blanket call off ;
Knocknacarra C v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 11:00am Blanket call off ;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm Venue Reversed;
U16 Girls Connacht Shield:
Kilkerrin Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Q/F Refixed as pitcvh unplayable 18/3 venue reversed;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Blanket call off ;
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
Athenry v Kinvara Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 1:
West Coast Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Letterfrack, 3:00pm Oranmore Weather Warning ;
GFA Girls U14 Division 2:
West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 10:00am ;
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 10:00am Clash with external comp (25/11);
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Craughwell United v Corrib Rangers , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;
GFA Girls u12 Division 3:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
Colga B v Salthill Devon C, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
GU11 Girls Eagle League:
Bearna Na Forbacha A v Salthill Devon A, at Bearna Na Forbacha, <> ;
Knocknacarra A v Maree/Oranmore A, at Cappagh Park, <> ;
GU11 Girls Swan League:
Oughterard A v Renmore A, at New Village, <> ;
Colga A v St Bernards A, at Colga B, <> ;
GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:
Merlin Woods Sports Club A v Kiltullagh A, at Merlin Woods, <> ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club A v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Merlin Woods, <> ;
Moyne Villa A v Merlin Woods Sports Club A, at Headford, <> ;
Corofin Utd A v Merlin Woods Sports Club A, at Corofin, <> ;
Monday 01st April 2024
GFA Boys U17 Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Corrib Celtic , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Kilshanvey Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Boys U15 Division 3:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Moved from 6/4 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 12:00pm Moved from 30/3 as agreed;
GFA Boys U12 Division 3:
Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 10:30am Moved from 30/3 as agreed;
Tuesday 02nd April 2024
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Colga v Galway Bohs , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Boys U15 Div 3/4 Cup:
Corrib Rangers v Athenry B, at Westside, 6:30pm ;
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Corofin Utd C v Kiltullagh , at Corofin, 6:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry D, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;
Colga C v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Loughrea – GFA Cup;
Wednesday 03rd April 2024
GFA Mens Premier:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Colga Astro, 8:15pm Moved from 16/4 as agreed;
GFA Mens U21 Premier:
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 8:00pm Moved from 20/3 as pitch already booked;
GFA Mens U21 Championship:
Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Tuam, 8:00pm ;
U19 Girls GFA Premier Cup:
Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved from 12/5 as agreed;
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Moved from 31/3 as agreed;
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Loughrea B v Tuam Celtic B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Pitches Closed;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Cappagh Park, 7:30pm Pitch Unplayable ;
GFA Boys U14 Division 5:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Renmore, 6:30pm Refixed as agreed;
GFA Girls U13 Championship:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Moved from 11/4 as agreed;