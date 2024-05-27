Galway Junior League Fixtures

Monday 27th May 2024

GFA Boys U15 Div 1/2 Cup:

St Bernards v East Galway Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm Moved from 18/5 due to late result input;

Tuesday 28th May 2024

GFA Boys U15 Div 1/2 Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Loughrea , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship/Div 1 Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm Final;

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Salthill Devon B v Corrib Rangers , at Drom, 7:00pm ;

Gort Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Clash with GFA Cup;

GFA Boys U13 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 7:00pm Clash with U13CH/D1 Cup Final 22/5;

U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town C v Corofin Utd C, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;

Wednesday 29th May 2024

Michael Byrne Cup:

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd , at Drom, 7:30pm ;

GFA U21 Premier Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm FINAL;

GFA Boys U15 Premier Cup:

Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 7:00pm S/F;

GFA Girls U15 Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 7:00pm Clash with another league game (Oughteraard);

GFA Boys U14 Premier Cup:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Moved from 28/5 as agreed;

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 7:30pm Moved from 28/5 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Div 2/3 Cup:

Athenry B v Gort Utd , at Athenry, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Craughwell United , at Craughwell, 7:00pm refixed as agreed;

Maree/Oranmore v Oughterard , at New Village, 7:00pm venue reversal agreed in 1st rd game 16/3;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

St Bernards v Renmore , at Renmore, 7:00pm Not played pitch unplayable;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Not Played;

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods, 7:00pm Pitch Closed 16/03 – Venue reversed ;

Thursday 30th May 2024

Joe Ryan Cup:

University of Galway v Maree/Oranmore B, at Dangan, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Coley Smyth Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm Moved from 8/5 as agreed;

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha v West Coast Utd , at Furbo, 7:00pm Postponed due to Bereavement 30/03;

Friday 31st May 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm City Coiuncil pitches closed;

GFA Boys U15 Premier Cup:

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U14 Coley Smyth Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 7:30pm Venue reversed from unplayable pitch in Feb;

Boys U13 Premier Cup:

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div4/5/6 Cup:

Kinvara Utd v East Galway Utd , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

Saturday 01st June 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

Dynamo Blues v West Coast Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm Reset by GFA due to abandoned game (2/3);

GFA Boys U17 Premier Cup:

Moyne Villa v Colga , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 4:00pm FINAL;

GFA Boys U15 Championship Cup:

Athenry v Tuam Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 1:00pm ;

GFA Boys U15 Div 3/4 Cup:

Renmore v Galway Bohs , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 10:30am Final;

GFA Boys U14 Div 4/5 Cup:

Athenry C v Ballinasloe Town B, at Athenry, 11:30am ;

St Bernards B v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am ;

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 11:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kiltullagh , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Venue Reversed – Cregmore Unplayable 13/04;

Sunday 02nd June 2024

FAI Women’s Amateur Cup:

Mervue Utd v TBC , at Mervue, 3:00pm S/F;

GFA Boys U18 Div 1/2 Cup:

Renmore v Tuam Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm FINAL;

U16 Girls GFA Championship Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 12:00pm Final;

GFA Boys U13 Championship:

Corofin Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Pitch Unplayable 30/04, Venue reversed;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 10:00am Pitch Closed 03/03;

West Coast Utd v Kiltullagh , at Claddaghduff, 2:00pm Postponed due to bereavement – 30/03;

Wednesday 05th June 2024

GFA Mens Championship:

West Coast Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Claddaghduff, 12:19pm Postponed due to bereavement -31/03;

Corrib Rangers v Dynamo Blues , at Tuam, 7:00pm Clash with Joe Ryan Cup 25/5;

GFA Boys U17 Premier:

Moyne Villa v Colga , at Headford Astro, 7:00pm Moved from 22/5 as agreed;

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v West Utd , at South Park, 7:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;