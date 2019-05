Galway Junior Football team named to play Sligo

Galway Junior Football manager Matt Duggan has named his side for Sunday’s Connacht Semi-Final against Sligo in Markiewicz Park. The game is will act as curtain raiser to the Galway v Sligo Senior game and throws-in at 1pm.

1-Cormac Haslam Glenamaddy 2-Eddie O’Sullivan Oughterard 3- Dara O’Ruairc Tuam Stars 4-Thomas Rabbitte Kilkerrin-Clonberne 5-Damian Moran An Fhairche 6-Adrian Ward Kilkerrin-Clonberne 7-Padraic O’Donnell Oileáin Árann 8-Alan Molloy Corofin 9-Conor Brady Corofin 10-Seán Denvir Micheál Breathnach 11-Micheal Day Headford 12-Thomas Gleeson Dunmore MacHales 13-Padraic Éoin Ó Currin An Spideal 14-Jonathan Ryan Kilkerrin-Clonberne 15- Tyler Ó Flaithearta Oileáin Árann