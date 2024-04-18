Galway jockey Paddy Brennan calls time on a glorious career

Share story:

Leading jump jockey Paddy Brennan has called time on a brilliant career after riding a winner at Cheltenham on Wednesday. The Ardrahan man steered 9/1 shot Man of the People to victory for trainer Fergal O’Brien, before standing up in his stirrups to salute the crowd as he passed the winning post for the final time.

The 43-year-old famously won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2010 on Imperial Commander ahead of Kauto Star and Denman, one of over 1,500 race wins, including the 2007 World Hurdle on Inglis Drever and the 2015 King George VI Chase on Cue Card.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, so many ups, so many downs, but I feel like I’ve got to the end of the ocean and walked onto the beach,” he told Racing TV. “It’s been on my mind a few weeks, I’ve been asking opinions but I went for a coffee with my wife this morning and I felt certain. It’s time for the next generation of jockeys. “It’s a tough gig, it’s constant. Being a jockey is 95% disappointment. I’ve had some enjoyment but I’m ready for the next chapter.”

George McDonagh reports…