Galway International Rally to return to two day event in 2022

Galway Motor Club are pleased to announce that the Galway International Rally will revert to a two-day event in 2022. Corrib Oil are back as title sponsors yet again and the club is incredibly grateful for their continued support. Corrib Oil have been the sponsor of the event since first coming on board in 2016. It has been a long break for rallying in Galway since Alastair Fisher & Gordon Noble won the 2020 Galway International Rally, and there is a lot of support within the club for the idea of going back to a two-day rally.

The 2022 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally will take place on 5th& 6thFebruaryand the action for the 15-stage,two-day event is centred on the town of Loughrea with short road sections between the stages.Itwill as usual be the opening round of next seasons Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, and the second round of the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship.

Aiden Connolly takes over as Clerk of the Course for next year’s event with the vastly experienced Gary Leonard who was at the helm for the past number of years filling in the role of Deputy Clerk of the Course alongside Aiden. There is also a change in Headquarter for the 2022 Rally, and the club are delighted to have the Connacht Hotel as the base for the event in February.

Located just minutes from Galway city centre, the Connacht Hotel prides itself on its award-winning customer service and comprehensive sustainability programme. The Connacht Hotel is well on the way to being named the Greenest Hotel in the West of Ireland. It recently receives the Failte Ireland Safety Charter and boasts a clean promise to all its guests.