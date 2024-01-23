Galway International Rally releases list of Top Twenty seeds.

The list of the top twenty seeds for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally has been released.

Number one seed is Calum Devine and Co-Driver Noel O’Sullivan in a VW Polo with number two Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a Hyundai I20.

Last year’s winner Merion Evans is not participating in this year’s event.

Galway rally driver, Aoife Raftery will be the rally’s Women in Motorsport Ambassador for 2024 and will be taking part in a Broderick Motorsport-prepared Peugeot 208.

This year’s Galway International Rally takes place on the weekend of February 3rd and 4th with its headquarters at the Connacht Hotel on the Dublin Road.

The Rally Service Park will be at Galway Airport on both days of the event with stages on day one in Caherlistrane, Kilcoona and Lisbeg and on day two in Belville and Colmanstown.

Admission to all events will be free over the weekend.

Official Rally Programmes will be available in the week before the event.