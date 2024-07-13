Galway Bay FM

13 July 2024

Galway Intermediate Camogie Team beaten in All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s hopes of reaching the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Semi-Final came to an end at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten by Kerry by two points.
In a match that was not decided until the full time whistle, Conor Dolan’s side lost out by 0-15 to 0-13.
Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane got the thoughts of Galway manager Conor Dolan after the game.

